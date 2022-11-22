This small juicer on Amazon has over 8k five-star reviews - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you have a juicer? It’s honestly the kind of thing that you wonder how you ever lived without – If you need to add one to your kitchen set-up, or you’re wanting an upgrade, we’ve found an amazing one in the Black Friday sale!

MORE: 8 best juicers with top reviews on Amazon in 2022

The AMZCHEF cold press slow juicer is currently 20% off at Amazon, meaning you can snap it up for £87.99 instead of £109.99. And thrust us, this is no ordinary juicer. It’s one of the top-rated on Amazon, with over 8k five-star reviews!

AMZCHEF cold press slow juicer, £87.99 (WAS £109.99), Amazon

Amazon shoppers give it a massive thumbs up for being compact, really easy to assemble and disassemble, and being super easy to clean.

Says one reviewer: “I love this… I had bought a much more expensive one before and it was good but it had a flap that would trap fruit or veg bits which was difficult to remove. Cleaning this item is so easy. You can rinse straight away after use. I had to leave it once and it was still easy to clean.”

It’s actually a low-speed juicer, meaning there’s no heat build-up and less oxidation. That means you get more good stuff in your juice - a large reserve of vitamins, enzymes, minerals, trace minerals and nutrients.

MORE: 7 best juice cleanses to try

SHOP: Fun activewear that will make you want to work out

It’s completely dishwasher safe and comes with a bonus brush cleaner as well as a glass storage cup, a food scraps cup and a recipe book. Oh, and it's available in silver, red and white to suit any kitchen colourway...

If you do want to grab this deal, make sure you order it before Black Friday ends – it will be back to its full price once the deal extravaganza is over...

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.