The Queen of Clean reveals her top Amazon cleaning buys that are worth their weight in gold

Lynsey Crombie, best known as the Queen of Clean, is not only a hit on Instagram - sharing satisfying cleaning reels and top tips - she's an author, entrepreneur, and the This Morning homecare expert.

The Queen of Clean has shared her top Amazon buys that she swears by for a sparkling clean home and how she uses the gadgets, with everything from mops to microwave cleaners, drain unblockers and more - and they all cost less than £45.

If you're looking to level up your cleaning game, scroll on to shop the Queen of Clean's favourite products...

Queen of Clean must-haves on Amazon

1. Microfibre cleaning mop

Cleaning mop, £11.99, Amazon

"This may be a specific car cleaning brush, but it is really versatile and can manage so much more. I use this for cleaning the outside of the shed, garage door, doors and windows, garden furniture and decking. I also use it inside on my glass staircase, tall mirrors and Velux windows."

2. White cleaning vinegar with a fresh lemon scent

White cleaning vinegar, £9.15, Amazon

"There is not a day that goes by where I don’t use white vinegar, a cleaning product that is natural and will clean almost anything. I buy in bulk as it is more cost effective, then I refill the vinegar into my spray bottles. When mixed with washing-up liquid, it is a powerful cleaner that will cut through grease, grime, and soap scum with ease."

3. Angry Mama microwave cleaner

Angry Mama microwave cleaner, £11.59, Amazon

"One of my favourite kitchen gadgets, I love how the steam comes out of the Angry Mama's head and loosens the grease and grime."

4. Flexible sink unblockers

Flexible drain brush, £6.39, Amazon

"Just a wiggle down the plug hole releases hairs and gunk with ease. The drain brushes are really satisfying to use and eliminate the need for nasty chemicals down your drain."

5. Teflon oven liners

Pack of 2 Teflon oven liners, £7.99, Amazon

"If you hate cleaning the oven, you need to invest in oven liners. You can cut to size to fit your oven base, plus they are dishwasher-safe. They will save you so much time."

6. Extendable tile scrubber

Extendable tub and tile scrubber, £15, Amazon

"This tile scrubber is great for cleaning baths, shower doors, and hard-to-reach areas. It extends with a quick twist and saves you from having to bend."

7. Silicone toilet brush

Silicone toilet brush, £10.99, Amazon

"I find silicone toilet brushes so much easier to clean the toilet. They don’t scratch, and they have a D-shaped head to get right under the rim. They're non-slip too, and you can attach them to your wall."

8. Bona hard surface mop

Bona premium hard surface floor mop kit, £42.99, Amazon

"My daily floor cleaner that whizzes through the floors, it's great to use on all hard floor types and has an extra-large swivel head with a microfibre pad that protects corners and skirting boards."

9. Limescale removing gadget

Limey tap descaling gadget, £5.85, Amazon

"Fill the tap descaling gadget with white vinegar or lemon juice and pop on the end of your taps to remove hard water build-up and limescale."

10. Lakeland flexible duster

Lakeland flexible cleaning duster, £12.99, Amazon

"The flexible duster gets right into awkward areas, such as behind radiators, under the fridge and sofas, and behind mirrors. It can also be used wet or dry."

11. Extendable skirting board cleaner

Skirting board cleaner, £13.99, Amazon

"This gadget will save you from getting on your hands and knees to clean your skirting boards. The extendable pole allows you to stay standing while you easily dust baseboards and other hard-to-reach areas."

