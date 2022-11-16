Black Friday deals on Christmas prep essentials to make the holidays a breeze - and so much cheaper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas Day is fast approaching, but what’s even closer is Black Friday, and the unmissable deals it brings.

While some jump on the sale extravaganza to secure discounts on white goods, or that pair of trainers you’ve been eyeballing for weeks, others use it as a time to stock up on Christmas presents for friends and family to save them those all important pounds.

It’s also a great time to stock up on the basic essentials to help get you organised at Christmas, such as stationery, cooking essentials, as well as little trinkets and the bits we often forget until the last minute.

From wrapping organisers and tape holders to baking tray sets, knives, and much more, we have everything you need, and have thought of getting, but may just forget, all on Amazon.

1. Wrap Fabric Storage Bag

Need somewhere to keep your wrapping paper, and gift wrap accessories neat and tidy? Look no further.

This genius design has a compartment for absolutely everything, so wrapping presents never felt so simple.

Wrap Fabric Storage Bag , £4.76 (WAS £10.99), Amazon

2. Sellotape

Tape is one of the basic essentials we need when it comes to Christmas, whether it is to hang decorations, or gift wrapping.

So it’s time to bulk buy reels of sticky tape so you’re never without.

Sellotape Original, £0.41 (WAS £1.25), Amazon

3. Meat Thermometer

Knowing when your food is done is essential, but often hard to achieve when cooking in bulk, or large meats like a turkey.

This food probe is essential to ensure your meat is cooked to perfection, not left dry, and enjoyable for all to tuck into.

Meat Thermometer Food Probe, £9.99 (WAS £12.99), Amazon

4. Spray Mop for Cleaning Floors

Whether you are a neat freak and like to clean the house from top to bottom before Christmas day, or need a tidy up post Christmas, this Spray Mop is a must-have for quick and easy cleaning.

This device can be used on all types of hard floor, which makes easy cleaning in your kitchen and bathroom.

Spray Mop for Cleaning Floors, £16.99 (WAS £23.99), Amazon

5. Christmas Gift Tags

Gift tags are a little extra addition, which are often forgotten, but oh so practical, so there is no confusion over which present is yours, or what you’ve just wrapped.

Many find there are not enough tags for their needs, and are stumped midway through the wrapping process - but now the problem has been solved.

Christmas Tree Gift Tags, £3.99 (WAS £5.99), Amazon

6. Prelit Christmas Trees

A Christmas tree is an essential when it comes to Christmas preparation, but they can be expensive.

Solution: invest in a pre lit Christmas tree, which is now on sale on Amazon. Add extra decorations if you wish to go all out, or let the pre-lit Christmas decor steal the limelight.

7FT Ascot Pre Lit Christmas Tree, £152.99 (WAS £179.99), Amazon

7. Multipurpose cooking pot

When it comes to Christmas day, even Christmas Eve, cooking preparation is underway early doors, and seems never ending, which is why a multipurpose cooking pot is essential.

Ninja’s creation allows you to braise, steam, sauté, and fry, your meat and vegetables in one, and it is the genius trick we all need.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossiblePot, £99.99 (WAS £129.99), Amazon

8. Vacuum Cleaner

We have previously mentioned a Christmas clean is often on the cards, but for those who have carpet, or hard floors, this bestselling vacuum cleaner is a deal you won’t want to miss.

With a saving of £150 on Shark’s Anti-Hair Wrap design is well worth investing in, after all, this deal will not last forever.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, £199 (WAS £349.99), Amazon

9. Kitchen Knife Set

You simply can’t perfect Christmas cooking if you don’t have the correct tools, which is why this Kitchen Knife Set is a must-buy.

The bundle comes complete with 24 knives, which range from carving knives, a meat cleaver, as well a sharpening rod, and many more essentials to help you on your way.

Tower T81521B Kitchen Knife Set, £28.59 (WAS £34.99), Amazon

10. Wireless Charger Set

Christmas is a hectic time for all, with many making the all important calls to their loved ones.

Plus, many may receive gadgets, such as a new smart phone, smart watch, airpods, come December 25, which is why investing in this all-important charging stand will come in handy.

Wireless Charger Stand, £39.99 (WAS £54.97), Amazon

11. Wrapping bags

For those who struggle when it comes to Christmas wrapping, do not fret, as you can snap up Christmas Wrapping Gift Bags, which not only saves you time, but looks super chic.

This set comes with 30 bags, which resemble Santa’s sacks, to house stocking fillers, or the recipient’s main present.

LOKIPA 30Christmas Wrapping Gift Bags, £12.99 (WAS £13.99), Amazon

12. Wrapping paper

It seems we never have enough Christmas wrapping paper, but this set, which comes complete with four rolls spanning over three metres should do the trick.

Shoppers can select a variation of designs, so there is something to suit every shopper’s needs.

RUSPEPA Christmas Wrapping Paper Roll, £19.99 (WAS £25.99), Amazon

13. Wrapping Paper Cutter

Is it just us, or do you find your wrapping snags, or tears when you are cutting?

This plastic cutter not only keeps your wrapping paper in place to stop it rolling back on you, but also makes cutting a neat line an absolute breeze.

Dynamovolition Wrapping Paper Cutter Plastic, £3.55 (WAS £3.95), Amazon

14. Fairy Lights Storage Bag

Packing away your Christmas lights correctly is essential to ensure they are not tangled and a nightmare to put up the following year.

However, this storage bag specifically designed for lights is a must. It aims to keep your lights protected from breaking, while also preventing them from tangling, for a stress free day of decorating your home to resemble Santa’s grotto.

​​Fairy Lights Storage Bag, £5.18 (WAS £6.99), Amazon

15. Christmas Bauble Storage Box

Similar to the lights storage bag, this bauble storage box is a no-brainer.

There is nothing worse than going to decorate your Christmas tree only to find baubles have broken, or missing, but this creation works to keep you organised.

Christmas Bauble Storage Box With Dividers, £9.32 (WAS £12.99), Amazon

16. Fairy Lights

Fairy lights are a failsafe Christmas essential year in and year out, whether you are layering them on your Christmas tree, around the fireplace, or on the table top. Lets not forget to mention mains powered fairy lights rack up our energy bill, and can be problematic if one doesn’t work.

These battery powered lights are compact, easy to use, and do not restrict you and your decorating plans as you are not limited by connecting to the mains.

Fairy Lights Battery Powered, £8.49 (WAS £8.99), Amazon

17. Christmas cards

Christmas cards are a firm favourite for many, but again, we often find we have run out of cards, or forgotten that very distant aunt when it comes to writing.

For that reason, stocking up on this assortment of festive cards, which come with 50 cards ensures noone is left out.

Christmas Cards Family Selection 50 Pack, £8.99 (WAS £9.98), Amazon

18. Batteries

There is never enough batteries in the house come Christmas, whether they are needed for your decorations, or to power gadgets and gizmos you or your family receive this Christmas.

The solution is to stock up on this whopping bulk pack of AA batteries.

AA Batteries pack of 40, £11.63 (WAS £17.99), Amazon

19. Champagne flutes

Champagne flutes are a must-have come Christmas dinner, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, but we often find one has broken or chipped when it comes to popping the bubbly.

This set of six affordable flutes on sale is simply a no-brainer.

Argon Tableware 6x 220ml Champagne Flutes, £15.99 (WAS £17.99), Amazon

20. Food warmer

Nailing Christmas dinner is difficult even for the most organised professional, and timing is key, so they say, but often we are stuck for space or trays.

With that in mind we are stocking up on this Buffet Server, which makes for easy serving, but also helps to keep your food piping hot, even when the family go up for seconds.

Progress 3 Pan Buffet Server, £32.99 (WAS £34.99), Amazon

