Amazon's Boxing Day Sale 2022 - 20 amazing deals from Shark to Oral B, Samsung & MORE

Amazon’s Boxing Day sale is never to be missed. The online retailer has stocked hundreds of impressive deals over the year, and now the Boxing Day sales are underway, giving shoppers the chance to snap up any items that have been on their wish list, new bargains, or even some gifts they may have been hoping for on December 25, but didn’t receive.

Big brands, including Shark, Oral B, Samsung, Philips, Babyliss and many more are included in Amazon’s impressive Boxing Day sale. Whether you are a tech whizz on the hunt for a steal, a house-proud shopper looking to invest in your home, shopping for gifts still, or beauty buys, Amazon is the one-stop shop to suit everyone’s needs and budgets.

From adults', teens' and children's must-haves, buys for the whole family, couples or for mum and dad to enjoy, you won’t have to look far to please the entire gang.

Sifting through the thousands of sales available at Amazon can be overwhelming, but we have waded through the various items and handpicked our favourites, the bestsellers, and deals you simply cannot miss at Amazon.

When will Amazon’s Boxing Day 2022 sale end?

The Amazon Boxing Day sale will end 31 December.

What is on offer in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale 2022?

Amazon has a whole host of deals and offers on all year round, but this year’s Boxing Day sale has even bigger deals in store. There is up to 65% off select tech items, big price reductions on highly rated fragrances, as well as mega savings on kids' toys, and so much more.

Best Amazon Boxing Day sale buys

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, £149 (WAS £249.99), Amazon

Fire HD 10 tablet, £89.99 (WAS £149.99), Amazon

Philips Mini Blender, £34.99 (WAS £49.99), Amazon

Max Factor False Lash Effect Volumising Mascara, £7.99 (WAS £12.22), Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, £36.99 (WAS £49.99), Amazon

Sennheiser HD 25 Special Edition Headphones for Monitoring/DJ, £124.99 (WAS £179.99), Amazon

Tefal 5 set stainless steel induction pots and pans, £79..99 (WAS £105), Amazon

Google Chromecast, £24 (WAS £34.99), Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush, £227.09 (WAS £569.99), Amazon

Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home high-pressure washer, £89 (WAS £124.99), Amazon

BaBylissMEN Japanese Steel Digital Hair Clipper, £44 (WAS £110), Amazon

BaByliss 2100 Hydro-Fusion Hair Dryer, £39.99 (WAS £60), Amazon

Duramax Cedargrain StoreAway, £137.99 (WAS £206.99), Amazon

Simba Double Mattress, £273 (WAS £420), Amazon

SGIN Laptop, £209.99 (WAS £720.99), Amazon

Oral B Genius electric toothbrush 8000, £199.99 (WAS £279.99), Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, £219.99 (WAS £269), Amazon

Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine, £479 (WAS £629.95), Amazon

Tefal Ultimate Pure Steam Iron, £117.93 (WAS £159.99), Amazon

NEW Echo Dot, £26.99 (WAS £54.99), Amazon

