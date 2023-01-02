These are the 15 most popular products bought by HELLO! readers on Amazon in 2022

With 2022 done and dusted, we were curious to take a look back at what HELLO! readers were adding to basket during the year at Amazon – and what a treat the results were! Is it weird to say we feel like we know you better than ever now – and this was one of the most enjoyable features ever to put together?

The top 15 was packed with amazing products, showing what a discerning bunch of shoppers you all truly are, with several celebrity-endorsed buys on the list. From Ruth Langsford’s Blistex hack for painful shoes, to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which amazingly took the number two spot, despite not being released till Jan 10, 2023!

Taking the top spot was Victoria Beckham and Hayley Beiber’s go-to Weleda face cream – just one of many bargain beauty products on the list. Elsewhere we saw Mr’s Hinch’s trusted Flash Power Mop and the Dyson dupes everyone went mad for.

Keep scrolling for the full list, and if you don’t own these amazing buys already, know that they come highly recommended by your fellow HELLO! readers – it doesn’t get better than that in our eyes!

1. Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser for Dry and Rough Skin

Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser for Dry and Rough Skin, £10.10, Amazon

Victoria Beckham and Hailie Bieber both swear by Weleda’s Skin Food Moisturiser for their glowy skin – and the £10 cream was a massive hit with our readers. It’s a blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s intended for super dry skin, hence the mega glow it creates.

Hailey says she uses just a tiny amount, while Victoria uses it all over her body. Well if it’s good enough for those two…

2. Spare - Prince Harry’s memoir

Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, £14 (RRP £28), Amazon

How incredible to see Prince Harry’s memoir taking the number two spot in our list – when it’s not even released till Jan 10! Incredible, but not surprising – calling this ‘highly anticipated’ is an understatement, especially for our dear readers.

We’re all on the edge of our seats with excitement waiting to see what will be revealed in Harry’s book, especially after binge-watching Harry and Meghan on Netflix. Of course, our canny readers made full use of the 50% pre-sale price – and it’s not too late to join them if you haven’t already got your copy yet!

3. The Jooayou Professional Hair Dryer – aka the Dyson supersonic dupe

Jooayou Professional Hair Dryer, £35.99, Amazon

HELLO! readers clearly love a good dupe and it doesn’t get better than this one – a super affordable alternative to the £329.99 Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which reviewers swear is just as good. At £35.99 it’s almost 90% cheaper than the real thing. Wow, no wonder you bought hundreds of these nifty hairdryers!

4. Puzzles for Spies – Princess Kate and Prince William’s beloved puzzle book for kids

Puzzles for Spies, £6, Amazon

Royal fans were delighted when Prince William and Princess Kate teamed up to write the forward for new kids book Puzzles for Spies, which was compiled by Government Communications Headquarters, commonly known as GCHQ.

"We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles, and hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations,” they wrote in the forward – joking that since it was aimed at younger children, "Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!”

5. SonicScrubber - Mrs Hinch’s miracle cleaning brush

SonicScrubber, £18.99, Amazon

The Sonic Scrubber was a constant seller all through the year – thanks to Mrs Hinch’s seal of approval. The Cleaninfluencer – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – swears by hers to keep her family home so beautifully clean, using it on everything from her washing machine to her kitchen sides. And when Mrs Hinch talks cleaning products, our readers listen!

6. Jennifer Aniston and Kourtney Kardashian’s favourite collagen supplement

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides 10 oz, £26.39, Amazon

Celebs including Jennifer Aniston and Kourtney Kardashian turn to collagen supplements to keep their skin looking youthful and fresh, and HELLO! readers followed suit in 2022. Kourt and Jen’s favourite brand was Vital Protein Collagen Peptides, and it was also the most popular choice among readers.

7. Beard Kit for men

Beard kit for men, £21.91, Amazon

There must have been several gentlemen sporting perfectly groomed beards this year, after you bought hundreds of this great value grooming kit. It literally has everything you could ever dream of to achieve facial hair David Beckham would approve of, including brushes, scissors, shapers and a selection of oils, shampoos, balms and more. It was clearly a popular choice for birthdays, Christmas, Father’s Day or just because!

8. Ruth Langsford's blonde hair saviour

Olaplex Hair Perfector, £16.49 (WAS £28), Amazon

It was HELLO! TV fave Ruth Langsford who gave Olaplex hair perfector the thumbs up – for fixing split ends and strengthening her highlighted hair. Readers took her word for it, and also took advantage of the amazing discounts available on the miracle product at Amazon – which is still available by the way. You can still get 41% off if you hurry!

9. Meghan Markle’s Maybelline mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, £5.99 (WAS 14.99), Amazon

We couldn’t get enough of Meghan Markle in 2022 – and that includes her beauty products! One of our top sellers was her favourite mascara – I mean who wouldn’t want luscious lashes like hers for the bargain price of £5.99?

10. Compeed - Ruth Langsford’s hack for painful shoes that rub

Compeed Anti-Blister Stick, £4.25, Amazon

Another top tip from This Morning’s Ruth Langsford that our readers loved – Compeed’s anti-blister stick was the solution to our footwear dilemmas. Ruth revealed she used the stick for dealing with new shoes that rub.

“I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing, she shared. “it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering." Genius!

11. Remington Volume Curl Air Styler – Amazon’s dupe for the Dyson Airwrap

Remington AS7051 Volume Curl Air Styler, £25 (WAS £36.99), Amazon

Another Dyson dupe that made our list – this Remington styler was lauded by shoppers for being as good as the Dyson Airwrap – for a fraction of the price!

12. Mrs Hinch’s beloved Flash Power Mop

Flash Powermop starter kit, £22 (WAS £32), Amazon

The Hinch effect strikes again – Mrs Hinch loves her battery-operated Flash Power Mop for quick and easy floor cleaning. The Cleanfluencer’s endorsement was clearly more than enough for our readers to get adding this great value starter kit to basket.

13. The Other Side of the Coin by Angela Kelly

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, £12.50, Amazon

We had the wonderful Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, but then just three months later sadly said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth. Interest in our longest-serving monarch was at an all-time high last year, so it was no wonder that the book written by Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser, was in such high demand among readers. The Queen personally gave her blessing for The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to be published. It gives a rare insight into their relationship and her fashion choices.

14. Mrs Hinch’s Garnier Vitamin C serum

Garnier Vitamin C* Brightening Serum, £8 (WAS £11.99), Amazon

HELLO! readers don’t just love Mrs Hinch’s go-to cleaning products, they love her beauty recommendations too! The cleaning legend revealed she uses Garnier’s Vitamin C Brightening serum daily, and when we shared the story, the product flew off the virtual shelves at Amazon!

15. The TikTok-approved Mielle Rosemary Mint hair growth oil

Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, £11.99, Amazon

Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil was all over TikTok last year, so we investigated what all the fuss was about - confirming that it was indeed a game changer. Infused with biotin (a vitamin that helps with the production of keratin), along with 30 other essential oils and nutrients, the growth oil is designed to encourage stronger and healthier hair growth. It works to hydrate your scalp and nourish hair follicles. You loved it, and the good news is that it’s actually dropped in price since we told you about it!

KEEP SHOPPING

10 most popular shoppable royal looks from 2022 - according to HELLO! readers

11 best diaries and planners for 2023: Get ready for an organised year

16 best laptop bags for women wanting a stylish commute in 2023

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.