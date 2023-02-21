10 spring cleaning essentials you need in the Amazon sale: From Mrs Hinch's hoover to Stacey Solomon's Squeegee

With so many must-have spring cleaning buys in Amazon's sale right now, there's no better time to shop for all of your cleaning essentials. We've rounded up all of the best products to get your home in tip-top shape.

From Mrs Hinch's beloved Shark hoover, to spray mops and steam cleaners, the best clothes storage to Stacey Solomon's favourite shower Squeegees and more, you'll have your home sparkling in no time. You know what they say – tidy house, tidy mind.

If you want to spruce up your home and make savings while you're at it, get involved. But don't hang about - these deals are for a limited time only!

Shark Hoover - 40% off

Mrs Hinch swears by her Shark hoover. Reduced from £299.99 to £180, this deal is too good to miss. Enhanced with Anti Hair Wrap technology, you'll be able to easily remove embedded long, short and pet hairs from your carpets, hard floors, stairs and sofas.

Shower Squeegee - 9% off

Stacey Solomon will surely be adding this shower Squeegee to her basket. The Loose Women star often jokes about how much she loves it when her husband Joe Swash cleans the windows.

Clothes Storage - 17% off

Get organised with Amazon's clothes storage. This set of three bags can be used in closets or cloakrooms, and they're also a good choice for your attic or bedroom.

Febreze Air Freshener Plugs - 19% off

These Febreze air freshener plugs alternate between the refills' three scents every 45 minutes, so you'll always notice the fragrance. AND you get four in the pack.

Fairy Platinum all-in-one dishwasher tablets - 14% off

Fairy Platinum dishwasher tablets tackle tough cleaning challenges and help prevent grease build-up in your dishwasher.

Flash Powermop starter kit - 31% off

Mrs Hinch swears by her Flash Powermop for cleaning all her surfaces, and now's the time to snap one up. The starter kit has everything you need.

Extendable Feather Duster - 9% off

This feather duster includes a 95-inch long stainless steel telescopic rod to help you easily clean ceilings, furniture, stairs, blinds, ceiling fans, windows and more without using ladders or step stools.

Mop slippers - 15% off

Cleanfluencer Mrs Hinch has raved about her mop slippers on Instagram, and Amazon shoppers can get ten pairs for just £7.64. Made from ultra-soft Microfiber, they've received a number of five-star reviews thanks to their strong decontamination and water absorption abilities.

Radiator cleaner - 38% off

Improve your radiator's performance by using this brush to clean the trapped lint. A tip for use: Use one for dry use and one for wet use.

Bathroom scrubbing brush - 28% off

Say goodbye to painful knees and backs, cleaning the bathroom has never been so easy thanks to this impressive shower brush.

Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate spring clean

Mrs Hinch loves her SonicScrubber - but what's so good about it? We investigate

