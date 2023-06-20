Princess Kate just re-wore a stunning pair of £90 earrings - and they’re still available to shop

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to affordable accessories

We love taking inspiration from Princess Kate’s wardrobe, and while many of her designer dresses aren’t the most accessible, she often steps out in gorgeous mid-price and even high street jewellery pieces.

Most recently, the Princess of Wales re-wore a pair of earrings by British brand Heavenly London to attend the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

The 41-year-old royal looked beautiful in Self-Portrait’s 'White Metallic Bouclé And Chiffon Midi Dress', consisting of a bouclé tweed belted and buttoned jacket and fluid pleated chiffon skirt. She completed the look with the drop earrings, black Aquazzura heels and a matching leather clutch bag.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate wears Heavenly London's Pearl and ‘Diamond’ Earrings

Kate’s elegant earrings are made from sterling silver and imitation pearls and diamonds, which create an heirloom-like appearance. Classic and sophisticated, they’d make a beautiful addition to any occasionwear.

Currently available to shop online for £90, we imagine they’ll sell out soon, so don’t wait around.

They’ve taken pride of place in Kate’s jewellery collection for many years now. The mum-of-three first wore them to attend an exhibition with the Queen over a decade ago in 2011, and most recently at a royal engagement in Wales in February of this year.

Despite its accessible price point, Heavenly London has been worn by several Hollywood A-Listers and even the Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan.

As well as delicate imitation diamond pieces, they also offer Art Deco-style jewels and we love their take on the chic and modern tennis necklace. If it’s good enough for the royals…

