Amazon Prime Day UK 2023 dates confirmed: best deals & everything you need to know

Big news from Amazon - Prime Day 2023 has been confirmed! One of the biggest online shopping events of the year, the deals extravaganza has been confirmed to take place on July 11 and 12.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023, the event that is quickly chasing Black Friday and Cyber Monday to become the best day for snapping up a bargain on everything from tech buys, luxury beauty products and even toys.

Read on to find out what the best deals are likely to be, and what you need to do to get in on the action. Scroll to the end for top tips for getting the best deals for UK Amazon Prime Day 2023. We'll be updating with more information and curating the best deals as the day draws nearer, so keep checking back!

There are some great savings up for grabs on Amazon Prime Day

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon is the annual two-day shopping event for Prime members, providing huge savings across the site.

The very first Amazon Prime day took place on 15 July 2015. It marked the shopping portal’s anniversary and was a drive to get shoppers to sign up for Amazon Prime, the £79-a-year subscription service that gives users free unlimited one-day delivery on many items and access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and early access to deals.

What started off as a 24-hour event of cut-price deals has grown over the years to be a 48-hour sale that takes place in countries across the globe.

Last year was reportedly the biggest Prime day yet, with some of the top categories members shopped and saved including tools, beauty, nutrition and baby care - and this year it has been predicted that UK shoppers will spend up to £1.4 billion.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is will be taking place this year on the 11th and 12th of July.

Amazon Prime Day UK 2023 has been confirmed

Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals, though you don't necessarily need to pay. You can sign up to a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the trial runs out it’s £8.99 a month.

What are the best Amazon Prime deals to expect in 2023?

We can get an idea of what’s going to be big in 2023 by taking a look at last year’s top sellers. The number one item was the Amazon TV Fire Stick, and other top-selling items included Mrs Hinch’s beloved Shark Vacuum cleaners.

Shoppers also snapped up the cult-favourite CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser, Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Pinch of Nom Everyday Light recipe book the Oral B Cross Action Toothbrush.

Tech and Amazon own-brand products - including Kindles - typically have the best discounts, and you can usually find a key product in most categories with a 50-80% saving.

The best Prime Day Early Access Deals to shop now:

Tower Air Fryer Amazon Prime Early Access Deal: - 21% off Tower family-size air fryer Tower Family Size Air Fryer Top review: "Couldn’t understand all the fuss, until I bought the cheapest one I could. Now we are complete converts and use it daily. Excellent air fryer. Definitely wouldn’t do meats any other way now, all comes out so tasty." If you’ve yet to join the air fryer party, Tower’s family-size model is a great option. It cooks up to 30% faster thanks to its rapid air circulation and you can use little to no fat, making it a much healthier option. You also save up to 70% on your energy bill as it uses much less power than a conventional oven. £54.99 (WAS £69.99) AT AMAZON

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Amazon Prime Early Access Deal - 39% off Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Top review: "If you don't have Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream in your handbag, you're missing out. This stuff is a lifesaver! It's perfect for chapped lips, dry cuticles, and any other skin emergency you can think of. Trust me, it's a handbag staple you won't regret having on hand."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Reese Witherspoon are both fans of Elizabeth Arden's mighty Eight Hour cream - which calms, protects and hydrates skin for up to eight hours, and can be applied at any time of the day. With a saving like this, it's the right time to stock up.

£17 (WAS £28) AT AMAZON

Satin Pillows Amazon Prime Early Access Deal - 36% off Bedsure satin pillows Top review: "I bought these for my skin and hair, as it is less harsh than cotton. Since I bought these my nephews and grandkids fight over who gets the silky pillows! I have since bought them all a set. So comfortable, very soft and I get the best sleep ever!" The benefits of satin pillows are many. They are easy to clean, they reduce the formation of wrinkles, and are gentler on hair, because they reduce breakage, tangles, and frizz. Satin is also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. Snap up this set in the Amazon sale - they're available in practically every colour you could want, too!

£7.64 (WAS £11.99) AT AMAZON

Apple AirPods Amazon Prime Early Access Deal - 10% off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Top review: "I am glad to say that my recent purchase of the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case has exceeded my expectations. The sound quality is excellent and the convenience of the wireless charging case makes it so easy to use. The AirPods stay securely in place, making them perfect for working out or just listening to music on-the-go. Overall, a great purchase that I would highly recommend." Discounts on Apple products are few and far between, so if you have been eyeing up some Apple AirPods it’s a good idea to take advantage of this Amazon sale price now. £170 (WAS £189.99) AT AMAZON

Karcher Pressure Washer Amazon Prime Early Access Deal - 14% off Kärcher K 5 Compact High Pressure Washer Top review: "This is the third Karcher pressure washer I have purchased and I have been very satisfied with the quality, performance and life of each of them.

The fittings are a great improvement on my previous model and the fact the machine cuts off when the trigger is released is a great bonus. I have used the current one for ten or more hours washing my paved driveway and yard and it has performed powerfully as I would have expected. I am expecting a number of years of use without problems. A excellent product." If you’re planning a home or garden spruce up – or if you want to get your messy car in order – this nifty little cleaning machine is a lifesaver. It’s another product Stacey Solomon swears by – and she uses it to clean everything!

£249 (WAS £289.99) AT AMAZON

Shark Vacuum Amazon Prime Early Access Deal - 44% off Shark cordless vacuum cleaner Top review: "Why I never bought a Shark years ago I’ll never know.There is a lot I like about this hoover - the suction is great, the lights are good for seeing dust etc, it's good on both hard floors and carpets, the dust container is easy to empty and you can convert the hoover from upright to cylinder, the power cable is long and it also takes up less space than my Dyson. Recommend this and it has a competitive price for similar hoovers." You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price for one of Mrs Hinch’s beloved vacuums than this! This Shark cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology and it transforms into a portable vacuum. It has over 1200 glowing reviews on Amazon. £169.99 (WAS £299.99) AT AMAZON

Philips Electric Toothbrush Amazon Prime Early Access Deal - 60% off Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Top review: "Fantastic toothbrush - I particularly like the gum clean. It has clean whitening gum and deep cleaning and it has three settings on each. I use the strongest on each setting as I am used to using electric toothbrushes. Would recommend." An electric toothbrush is definitely one item you need to have in your life - they can remove more plaque and improve gum health than a manual toothbrush, reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. This Phillips model claims to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual, and it has a special stain-removing system for whiter teeth

£99.99 (WAS £249.99) AT AMAZON

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

There are two main deals to watch out for:

Spotlight Deals, on Amazon’s most exciting products offered at attractive prices during Prime Day. Lightning Deals, which are activated at a certain time, and last until the stock of the product on offer runs out.

You need to be quick and on the case if you want to snap up a good bargain though – especially with the lightning deals - since they are released as frequently as every five minutes and quickly sell out.

Tips and tricks for getting the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Mark your calendar: The confirmed Prime Day dates are July 11 and 12.

Make a list of the deals you want: Be targeted about the products you’re looking for. Consider upcoming birthdays and events - and remember that it's never too early to get those Christmas gifts secured on the cheap.

Get the Amazon shopping app: Once you have this installed on your phone you can view deals in advance and enable notifications so you don’t miss out on them going active.

Get deal alerts: Tap 'watch this deal' in the Amazon app to get notified.

Look for deal badges: All Prime Day deals are marked with a blue badge so they're easy to spot.

Save on delivery: Also, you can get £1 back for opting for No-Rush Delivery if you’re not in a massive hurry to get your product immediately.

Shop Amazon own-brand products: These are typically the most shopped products with the best discounts.

Ask Alexa for help: If you’ve got an Echo Dot or other Alexa-enabled device, just ask: "Alexa, what are your deals?" You’ll get early access to Prime Day deals hours before non-Alexa shoppers, as well as access to exclusive deals. You can even get her to add the items to your cart. Nice!