Bethenny Frankel raved about this $29.95 Vitamin C serum you can buy on Amazon

If you’ve been on beauty Instagram and TikTok you’ve probably seen Bethenny Frankel’s amazing product reviews, equal parts hilarious and practical. And with glow-boosting Vitamin C, a trending skincare must-have, we were paying attention when the Bravo star gave her recommendation: Nip+Fab's Vitamin C Fix Concentrate.

The 52-year-old entrepreneur and influencer raved about the serum by Nip+Fab – the beauty brand behind the Dragon Blood serum loved by Kylie Jenner – on Instagram and fans rushed to buy it so quickly that it temporarily sold out.

© Raymond Hall Bethenny calls applying Vitamin C serum 'the one skincare step that I never leave out, 365 days a year'

Describing the Nip+Fab's Vitamin C Fix Concentrate 15% as “amazing”, she said she uses it after a spray toner, massaging it directly into her skin. “It smells really fresh, really vibrant and really nice,” she added.

The former RHONY star describes Nip+Fab's Vitamin C Fix Concentrate 15% as 'amazing'

A good Vitamin C serum, designed to help give you a brighter, more even skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots, is on Bethenny’s list of beauty musts. “Please tell me that you’re using Vitamin C serum as part of your skincare regimen,” Bethenny told her 3.3million followers, calling it “the one skincare step that I never leave out 365 days a year.”

The No7 beauty eye serum is also Bethenny approved. The star told us the British brand's products are 'entirely at the level and feels like very expensive skincare'

If you want to know more of Bethenny’s beauty buys, the former Real Housewives of New York City star revealed some of her cheapest must-haves in a chat with HELLO! Online.

Among them, a "dollar store eye roller" and basic washcloths, which she described as “your best friend, and an inexpensive drugstore must." (The latter is a beauty hack also supported by Princess Kate, by the way!)

She’s also loving the British skincare line No7 Future Renew (originally from UK drugstore Boots, but now available to shop in the US, too) and has cited the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum, which is designed to reduce the appearance of visible signs of skin damage and aging, as one of her faves.

"It's rich [expletive] skincare,” Bethenny told HELLO! of the brand. “It's entirely at the level and feels like very expensive skincare."

It seems Bethenny’s philosophy is less is more, at least when it comes to a beauty budget. "The only thing you really need to spend money on, at least a decent amount, is fragrances!” she advised. “But really, you don't have to spend a lot of money anymore on anything, you can, and some things are good, but you don't need to."

