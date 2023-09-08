Bethenny Frankel raved about this $29.95 Vitamin C serum you can buy on Amazon

If you’ve been on beauty Instagram and TikTok you’ve probably seen Bethenny Frankel’s amazing product reviews, equal parts hilarious and practical. And with glow-boosting Vitamin C, a trending skincare must-have, we were paying attention when the Bravo star gave her recommendation: Nip+Fab's Vitamin C Fix Concentrate.
The 52-year-old entrepreneur and influencer raved about the serum by Nip+Fab – the beauty brand behind the Dragon Blood serum loved by Kylie Jenner – on Instagram and fans rushed to buy it so quickly that it temporarily sold out.
Bethenny calls applying Vitamin C serum 'the one skincare step that I never leave out, 365 days a year'
Describing the Nip+Fab's Vitamin C Fix Concentrate 15% as “amazing”, she said she uses it after a spray toner, massaging it directly into her skin. “It smells really fresh, really vibrant and really nice,” she added.
The former RHONY star describes Nip+Fab's Vitamin C Fix Concentrate 15% as 'amazing'
A good Vitamin C serum, designed to help give you a brighter, more even skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots, is on Bethenny’s list of beauty musts. “Please tell me that you’re using Vitamin C serum as part of your skincare regimen,” Bethenny told her 3.3million followers, calling it “the one skincare step that I never leave out 365 days a year.”
The No7 beauty eye serum is also Bethenny approved. The star told us the British brand's products are 'entirely at the level and feels like very expensive skincare'
She’s also loving the British skincare line No7 Future Renew (originally from UK drugstore Boots, but now available to shop in the US, too) and has cited the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum, which is designed to reduce the appearance of visible signs of skin damage and aging, as one of her faves.
"It's rich [expletive] skincare,” Bethenny told HELLO! of the brand. “It's entirely at the level and feels like very expensive skincare."
It seems Bethenny’s philosophy is less is more, at least when it comes to a beauty budget. "The only thing you really need to spend money on, at least a decent amount, is fragrances!” she advised. “But really, you don't have to spend a lot of money anymore on anything, you can, and some things are good, but you don't need to."
Shop more celebrity-approved beauty buys
1/5
Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno moisturizer
Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion
Jennifer says:
"I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."
Other celebrity fans of Aveeno:
Jessica Alba
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Saldana
Jen’s fave daily moisturizer is great for sensitive skin and is blended with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal to harmonize with your skin’s natural microbiome.
2/5
Kim Kardashian: Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Kim says:
"It just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits," Kim once wrote on her blog, adding that she applied it "like crazy" during her pregnancies.
Other celebrity fans:
Natalie Portman: "I used Bio-Oil throughout my pregnancy and afterwards. It's a really affordable, effective way to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated."
Priyanka Chopra: "Bio-Oil has been a saviour in my life, especially with all the travelling that I do. It's really great for moisturising my skin and keeping it looking healthy."
Kourtney Kardashian: "I'm obsessed with Bio-Oil. I use it all over my body after a shower, and it's amazing for keeping my skin soft and smooth."
Bio-Oil was first designed to treat stretch marks and scars and continues to be very popular with pregnant women. But it also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.
3/5
Lupita Nyong'o: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Lupita says:
"As an actress, my skin is constantly subjected to heavy makeup and long hours on set. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré rescues my skin, making it feel soothed and revitalized. It's a backstage essential for me."
Other celebrity fans:
Natalie Portman: "Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is my beauty secret. It gives my skin a nourishing boost, leaving it feeling supple and glowing."
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kim Kardashian
If there's anyone known for her flawless glow, it's Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o. The moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is so popular one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds. Enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, the clever formula is light in texture but super nourishing on any areas of dryness. Your skin will instantly feel plumped, soothed and hydrated. Plus, it also works to protect your complexion from environmental aggressors.
4/5
Hayley Bieber: Weleda Skin Food moisturiser
Hailey Bieber: Weleda Skin Food
Weleda Skin Food moisturizer
Hailey says:
“The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin, and the way I get that is by layering products. I like to get a richer heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me and I love it.”
Other celeb fans:
Victoria Beckham: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."
Julia Roberts: "I put [Weleda Skin Food] all over my body. It's really simple and inexpensive."
Adele: "I use it all the time, especially when I'm singing because my hands get dry. It sinks in immediately, and it's not greasy."
Brooke Shields: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's one of those things that you can use on your face, your body, your hands - it's a great all-around product."
Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
5/5
Kylie Minogue: Pond's Cold Cream
Kylie Minogue: Pond's moisturising cream
Pond's cold cream
Kylie says:
"It's really changed my skin. It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."
Other celebrity fans:
Marilyn Monroe: "I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond's Cold Cream."
Audrey Hepburn: "I believe in using a simple product like Pond's Cold Cream. It's been around for so long, and it really works."
Pond’s Cold Cream is not just a moisturizer - it’s a great makeup remover too, and has a been a must-have for years, going back to Old Hollywood. It’s a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.