Is John Lewis leading the way with its beauty advent calendar this year?

The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar is back for 2023 and it's worth over £921 - all the details

Advent calendar season is in full swing - yes, it might be sunny outside but the advent elves are busy filling up drawers with beauty must-haves for a December treat.

John Lewis is always one of the most anticipated of the year - and I know just through friends and family, it's a cult buy. Once you have a John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar, you tend to stay loyal each year.

I've been writing about advent calendars for years so I would consider myself an expert. While the beauty advent calendar has always been popular, they're getting SO popular that each brand has to up the ante to get as many amazing products inside as possible in order to fight off their competitors.

Following last year's sell out success, John Lewis' in-house team of beauty experts have worked to create 25 drawers of joy to make this Christmas extra special. It has the highest worth-value for a John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar to date, totalling over £921 and it includes 16 full size and deluxe beauty must-haves.

What's unique about this year's advent?

There are ten calendars that include a surprise £500 John Lewis gift card, with another four calendars including experience prizes. Customers have the chance to win a luxury city break to Rome, a stay in a top London hotel, the ultimate R&R spa break, or haircare treatments at an award winning salon all for £195. Scroll down to see the full list of experiences.

The personalised approach to the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar

From door one to 25, the John Lewis beauty buying team have hand selected products that cater to their customers needs. Skincare products that have been chosen for ingredients that their customers are searching for, haircare heroes to elevate the weekly regime, wellness products are filled with essential oils for a moment of calm, must-have makeup products that are set to be staple in their customers routines including blushes, brushes and shadow sticks as well as our three buyers’ favourite fragrances.

Our review of the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar

Out of all the press releases about advent calendars, the John Lewis one for this year is the most considered. If you're a loyal customer of John Lewis, chances are they've customised this advent calendar to suit you. How great is that?!

The advent brand lineup features the likes of Sunday Riley, Nars, Charlotte Tilbury and Spectrum alongside Elemis, OTO, Neom, The Ordinary and Murad. All of these brands are luxury and all of them usually have a high price point. Scroll down to see the full list of what's inside.

Visually, it's eye-catching and would make a great gift for loved ones.

When is the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar coming out?

It's visible on the John Lewis website now but it's not available to purchase until 4 October.

How sustainable is the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar?

Sustainability has been front of mind when designing this year's calendar, it is housed in a fully recyclable box with reversible drawers so customers can upcycle or fill up next year. Customers can also recycle their beauty advent empties, using John Lewis' in-store BeautyCycle service. Recycle five or more beauty empties and enjoy £5 off your next beauty purchase when you spend £20 or more in store that day, T&C’s apply. Customers need to be a My John Lewis member to do this.

The reusable drawers in the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar

Whare are the experience prizes inside?

A weekend trip for two to Rome including flights, hotel for one night (with breakfast), one dinner for two and a visit to the Acqua di Parma boutique in Rome. A one-night stay at the Westin London for two, staying in a Signature King Room with breakfast in Mosaic and an Aromatherapy Associates spa treatment included each. Rockliffe Hall Ultimate Spa Break: including an overnight stay at the Rockliffe Hall for two, use of the award winning spa, a two course brunch/lunch, a 60 minute Neom Treatment for each guest, a 45 minute Rasul steam bathing experience, a two-course evening dinner and a full english on the day of departure. VIP appointment at the Percy & Reed salon, in London. An appointment with top stylist Andrew John which will include a consultation, cut and blow dry, complete with Percy & Reed goodies to take away.

The exterior isn't very festive - making it great for a friend who may not celebrate the religious holiday

What's inside the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar - the full list of contents