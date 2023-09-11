Is John Lewis leading the way with its beauty advent calendar this year?

Advent calendar season is in full swing - yes, it might be sunny outside but the advent elves are busy filling up drawers with beauty must-haves for a December treat.
John Lewis is always one of the most anticipated of the year - and I know just through friends and family, it's a cult buy. Once you have a John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar, you tend to stay loyal each year.
I've been writing about advent calendars for years so I would consider myself an expert. While the beauty advent calendar has always been popular, they're getting SO popular that each brand has to up the ante to get as many amazing products inside as possible in order to fight off their competitors.
Following last year's sell out success, John Lewis' in-house team of beauty experts have worked to create 25 drawers of joy to make this Christmas extra special. It has the highest worth-value for a John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar to date, totalling over £921 and it includes 16 full size and deluxe beauty must-haves.
What's unique about this year's advent?
There are ten calendars that include a surprise £500 John Lewis gift card, with another four calendars including experience prizes. Customers have the chance to win a luxury city break to Rome, a stay in a top London hotel, the ultimate R&R spa break, or haircare treatments at an award winning salon all for £195. Scroll down to see the full list of experiences.
The personalised approach to the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar
From door one to 25, the John Lewis beauty buying team have hand selected products that cater to their customers needs. Skincare products that have been chosen for ingredients that their customers are searching for, haircare heroes to elevate the weekly regime, wellness products are filled with essential oils for a moment of calm, must-have makeup products that are set to be staple in their customers routines including blushes, brushes and shadow sticks as well as our three buyers’ favourite fragrances.
Our review of the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar
Out of all the press releases about advent calendars, the John Lewis one for this year is the most considered. If you're a loyal customer of John Lewis, chances are they've customised this advent calendar to suit you. How great is that?!
The advent brand lineup features the likes of Sunday Riley, Nars, Charlotte Tilbury and Spectrum alongside Elemis, OTO, Neom, The Ordinary and Murad. All of these brands are luxury and all of them usually have a high price point. Scroll down to see the full list of what's inside.
Visually, it's eye-catching and would make a great gift for loved ones.
When is the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar coming out?
It's visible on the John Lewis website now but it's not available to purchase until 4 October.
How sustainable is the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar?
Sustainability has been front of mind when designing this year's calendar, it is housed in a fully recyclable box with reversible drawers so customers can upcycle or fill up next year. Customers can also recycle their beauty advent empties, using John Lewis' in-store BeautyCycle service. Recycle five or more beauty empties and enjoy £5 off your next beauty purchase when you spend £20 or more in store that day, T&C’s apply. Customers need to be a My John Lewis member to do this.
Whare are the experience prizes inside?
- A weekend trip for two to Rome including flights, hotel for one night (with breakfast), one dinner for two and a visit to the Acqua di Parma boutique in Rome.
- A one-night stay at the Westin London for two, staying in a Signature King Room with breakfast in Mosaic and an Aromatherapy Associates spa treatment included each.
- Rockliffe Hall Ultimate Spa Break: including an overnight stay at the Rockliffe Hall for two, use of the award winning spa, a two course brunch/lunch, a 60 minute Neom Treatment for each guest, a 45 minute Rasul steam bathing experience, a two-course evening dinner and a full english on the day of departure.
- VIP appointment at the Percy & Reed salon, in London. An appointment with top stylist Andrew John which will include a consultation, cut and blow dry, complete with Percy & Reed goodies to take away.
What's inside the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar - the full list of contents
- Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, 100ml (Full Size) - This is a weekly at-home hair treatment, not a conditioner, that reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, improving its look and feel. Lots of celebrities love this brand, including Ruth Langsford.
- L'OCCITANE Almond Delicious Hands Hand & Nail Care 75ml (Full Size) - If you need a nourishing hand cream enriched with the almond nut, this is is.
- Neom Organics London Bedtime Hero Scented Candle, 185g (Full Size) - A blend of 11 of the purest possible essential oils including chamomile, ylang ylang and cedarwood, expertly created to help you feel relaxed and ready for bedtime.
- Neom Organics London Bedtime Hero Pillow Mist 30ml (Full Size) - Scent to Sleep fragrance, Deeply Relaxed is a complex and powerful essential oil blend, created to help you feel deeply relaxed and help you prepare for an amazing night's sleep.
- Spectrum Domed Powder Makeup Brush (Full Size) - The luxuriously soft bristles of the loose powder brush are designed to evenly disperse loose or pressed powders onto the skin for a flawless finish. This large domed brush blends and applies product easily to the contours of the face whilst the slightly crimped synthetic bristles will pick up the perfect amount of powder with minimal fallout.
- Votary Super Seed Serum, Broccoli Seeds & Peptides, 50ml (Full Size) - For sensitive, redness-prone and irritated skin. Votary Super Seed Serum relieves redness while calming and softening skin. Cooling and refreshing on your skin, it leaves your skin more resilient and less reactive. Broccoli seed and rosehip oil deliver a natural lipid boost while hyaluronic acid increases hydration and plumps skin. Grape seed extract soothes reactive skin while natural and bio-engineered peptides boost skin’s natural defences by supporting lipid function and microbial balance.
- Frederic Malle Portrait Of A Lady Eau de Parfum Refill, 10ml - A baroque, sumptuous and symphonic perfume that required hundreds of trials to balance such an expressive formula, Portrait of a Lady is undoubtedly the perfume containing the strongest dosage of rose essence and patchouli heart. Dominique Ropion composed an amber rose, based on an accord of benzoin, cinnamon, sandalwood, and, above all patchouli, musk and frankincense. A perfume evocative of sensuous beauty, that attracts people like a magnet. A modern classic.
- Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette, Walk of No Shame (Full Size) - Yes, a full-size eyeshadow palette! Inspired by the best-selling, globally-loved Walk of No Shame berry rose lipstick.
- OTO 10% CBD Sleep Drops, 15ml (Full Size) - OTO CBD Sleep Drops contains 10% CBD as well a complementary blend of botanicals like lavender and butterfly pea flower, hand-selected to help you wind down, relax and better prepare for a peaceful night's sleep.
- OR OTO Power Drops 7.5% CBD, 15ml (Full Size) - OTO Power Drops have been designed to enhance your morning ritual and leave you fresh, focused and ready for your day.
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml - Featuring the same iconic texture, anti-ageing benefits, and our hero extract Padina Pavonica, with a new soothing rose aromatic. Formulated with fully traceable Organic English Rose Hydrolat incorporating over 20 varieties of roses, carefully selected for their complexity of fragrance, and combined with Gingko Biloba and Chlorella Vulgaris, which have been sustainably grown with biotechnology. The advanced formula is clinically proven to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles in 2 weeks•. It also helps to improve the look of firmness and elasticity for skin that looks smooth and rejuvenated.
- Rodial Banana Low Lighter Concealer (1.6ml) - This trends constantly on TikTok, this complexion enhancer is ideal for creating a healthy radiance to the skin without a strong shimmer effect.
- Acqua di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Spray 12ml AND Acqua di Parma Colonia Bath & Shower Gel 40ml - he Colonia fragrance, for both men and women, is a refreshing and contemporary blend of Sicilian citrus, jasmine, verbena and Bulgarian Rose. The base notes of oriental woods such as vetiver, cedar and ylang-ylang make it a subtly spicy and sensual scent that will linger for hours.
- Lumene Lahde Nordic Hydra Oat Milk Cleanser 50ml - Treat your skin with this luxurious milky oil cleanser infused with Nordic oat. Lumene’s Nordic Hydra [Lähde] Oat Milk Oil Cleanser gently yet effectively melts away long-lasting face and eye makeup, SPF filters, dirt and other impurities leaving skin thoroughly clean, soft and moisturised.
- Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil, 55ml (Full Size) - Love a luxurious bath? Well, experience the intensely warming and easing powers of rosemary, lavender and ginger to de-stress your body after spending too long in one position or after too much physical activity.
- The Ordinary Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, 30ml (Full Size) - Natural Moisturising Factors (NMF) are elements that keep the outer layer of the skin protected and well-hydrated.
- Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, 15ml (Full Size) - Clean, purified glycolic acid deeply exfoliates and repairs the look of dull, congested, and sun-damaged skin for a visibly radiant, healthier-looking complexion. Containing clean, ultra-pure, formaldehyde-free glycolic acid, to revitalise the appearance of dull, congested, and sun-damaged skin, without compromising on what matters to you most: safety, quality, and fast results.
- Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder, Translucent 9.3g - This is my ride-or-die makeup product. The Translucent Loose Setting Powder has become a staple in every makeup artist's kit. It's beloved for its instant blurring effect, 16H wear and iconic soft-focus finish with zero flashback.
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, 15ml (Full Size) - Targeted treatment that instantly fills and erases the look of wrinkles.
- REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 50ml - A gentle facial wash formulated to leave sensitive skin thoroughly cleansed, refreshed and soothed without irritation, tightness or discomfort.
- Clarins Eau Extraordinaire 30ml - A bright and zesty treatment fragrance that hydrates and perfumes with notes of Jasmine, Patchouli, Red Ginger, and a sparkling twist of citrus.
- Clinique High Impact Mascara, Black 7g - If you're a fan of a va-va-voom mascara, the Clinique High Impact Mascara creates dramatic lashes with a deep colour that adds impact.
- NARS Blush, Behave 1.2g - John Lewis' cult-favourite, best selling NARS Blush delivers a weightless, natural-looking rush of cheek colour in matte, satin, and shimmering finishes.
- Susanne Kaufmann Glow Mask, 50ml (Full Size) - A revitalising face mask to brighten and regenerate the complexion, leaving skin looking luminous and full of vitality.
- Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel, 15ml (Full Size) - Firming, hydrating eye gel with caffeine utilises a highly active blend with Tetrapeptides and soothing Rosemary Leaf Extract that minimises the appearance of puffiness and fine lines.
- Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Golden Bronze 1.6g (Full Size) - The ultimate quick stick. The swipe-and-go cream eye shadow glides on with ease for up to 24 hours of instant, effortless eyes.
- Living Proof Triple Bond Complex, Travel Size, 15ml - Get your healthiest hair yet with this weekly treatment, engineered to build 8x stronger, smoother and shinier hair in just one use.
- Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo 75ml - A volumising shampoo that is ideal for fine hair.
- Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Conditioner 75ml - The detangling conditioner plumps and thickens the appearance of individual strands for a full-bodied finish.
- Sisley Hair Rituel Precious Hair Care Oil Glossiness & Nutrition 10ml - Exquisitely perfumed hair care oil to bring nutrition, radiance and softness to the hair.