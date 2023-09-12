Meghan Markle wows fans in chic Banana Republic dress as she makes Invictus Games appearance

Meghan has long been a fan of affordable fashion - and in Germany she wore a classic Banana Republic look

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. oozed classic glamour on Tuesday September 12 when she made an appearance alongside Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games.

Meghan, 42, wore a Banana Republic black midi shirt dress, with an A-line skirt and elbow-length sleeves. She paired the chic look with black stiletto heels by Aquazarra, added a Bottega Veneta belt – which HELLO! understands she had purchased from a vintage store – and wore her hair sleek and straight.

© Chris Jackson Meghan speaks on stage at the Friends @ Home Event after arriving in Germany

Her appearance comes three days after Harry arrived in Germany for the start of the Games.

The pair made an appearance together at the friends and family dinner, held at Dusseldorf Airport, and Meghan greeted the crowds by apologizing for being "a little late to the party," admitting she had to spend "time at home getting our little ones settled at home,getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago".

"I’m thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you. It's amazing, and the mood so far is off to a good start," she continued.

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets Glory Essien at the Friends @ Home Event

"So I'm really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I'm grateful for all of you that are here. We've also received a few gifts from the Canadian team. We got a bracelet and on the bracelets they put the initials of one of the people who wasn't able to make it here tonight.

"There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can't be here with you, they are here in spirit."

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry and Meghan were reunited on September 12 in Germany

"Most of you just want to eat food which is also fantastic," joked Harry, 39.

"I understand a lot of competitors are hopefully sleeping after a very long day, but this is our chance to connect with each other, because everyone here is a different key of the process whether it's individual or family. The fact of the matter is everyone in this room has some form of shared experience, so use this chance to connect with each other, swap photos, swap phone numbers."

© Chris Jackson The royal pair met friends and family members of competitors at the Friends @ Home Event

Meghan's arrival comes after she was pictured leaving Los Angeles for the flight across the Atlantic.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, Meghan redefined airport chic as she wore a pair of $700 'Polina pants' from luxury womenswear brand Ulla Johnson and a relaxed navy sweater from one of her favorite go-to brands, J.Crew.

The royal accessorized with oversized sunglasses and carried a cream panama hat with her. HELLO! can confirm that the former Suits actress was armed with a preloved handbag, bought from a vintage store.

The tournament will no doubt bring back some extra special memories for the pair as it was the2017 game where arry and Meghan went public with their romance.

The two had begun dating in the summer of 2016 but didn't make an official appearance together until two months before their engagement was announced.

© Joshua Sammer Guests of Team Nigeria attend the Friends @ Home Event at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games

This year's event will see Meghan cheering for Nigeria after discovering that she is of Nigerian descent.

Opening the games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening, Harry said that while the Sussexes do not "play favorites", the discovery means that things are likely to get "a little bit more competitive" between the couple.

"We're also very excited to have new nations join us," the duke told the packed arena. "Let's hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria."

He added: "Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home… but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year."