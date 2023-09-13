Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 phone case brands we love ahead of the new iPhone launch
Where to buy a stylish phone case, whatever your phone model

Best phone case brands
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
The new iPhone 15 is getting tech lovers hot under the collar ahead of its launch next week (with pre-ordering available from 15 September), and whether it’s the new iPhone model you’ll be permanently attached to or your trusty older model, one thing every phone needs is a cool case. 

Yes, a phone case is practical for protecting your beloved phone but it also is statement making. From personalised phone cases to fashion styles and zeitgeist designs, your phone case is an extension of your personality, a talking point and a way to show your love for your pet/child/lover (or just your favourite person or thing). 

One of my most talked about phone cases, as in, people actually stopped me to ask about it, was a coffee cup tarot card phone case. Whenever I left it on a table at a café or a baby group, it would spark a conversation – not sure it was always a good thing, but it certainly was a talking point. Phone cases are an affordable way to update your daily look too, usually costing around £10-£30, but there’s designer options too if you want to spend a little more. Patterned, plain, Prada, anything goes with a phone case.

In practical terms, a phone case offers protection for those of us who aren’t the most caring of our phones. Shatter-proof, durable double layers and even waterproof are all options, so even if it isn’t a phone case for fashion purposes you’re after, one for keeping your phone safe is a reason to invest.

How I chose the best phone case brands

  • Trusted reviews: From in-person recommendations to reading online reviews, I’ve included the brands that get the best reviews from those who have bought from them. 
  • Variety: Whatever your phone model, the edit includes brands that cater for a wide range of phones, both android and smartphones. 
  • Design: These are the brands with designs to suit all tastes, from loud and bold prints to personalised designs and subtle patterns, as well as extras like phone chains and phone stands, or wallet cases and waterproof layers. 
  • Price: You can spend a lot or a little on a phone case, and the brands in this edit range in price from £12 upwards.

The best phone case brands

  • Amazon Phone Cases

    Amazon Phone Case

    It goes without saying that Amazon is a treasure trove of phone cases. This is your one-stop shop for any and every style of case, but a particularly good place to shop for one that offers extra protection or extras, such as stands, battery charge cases and wallet sections.

    Amazon stocks phone cases for a range of phone types.

  • BURGA phone cases

    BURGA phone cases

    Taylor Swift is a fan of BURGA (she owns the golden taupe design), a brand that stocks stylish phone cases with shockproof protection and heavy-duty coverage.

    Most of the cases are a hard shell design, with cases for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more, and can be purchased with added extras like tougher cases, screen protectors and ring cases.

  • Skinnydip London Phone Cases

    Skinnydip phone case

    For cute, kitsch phone cases, head to Skinnydip London who stock a sweet range of adorable and fun phone cases for iPhones and android. There’s Disney collaborations, Care Bears and Miss Piggy collabs, as well as sparkling and heart-covered styles.

  • Casetify Phone Cases

    casetify phone case

    Casetify’s USP is that their phone cases are military grade tested from 6.6 feet and made from shock-absorbing material. They’re the definition of style and substance, with contemporary designs but the protection to back them up too.

  • Nudient Phone Case

    Nudient Phone Case

    Achingly minimal, Nudient’s phone cases are quietly understated – you can spot one of their signature styles a mile off. As well as the sleek and multicoloured styles, there's bright patterns and cutesy looks too.

  • Etsy Phone Cases

    Etsy phone case

    For personalised cases, head to Etsy – the range on there is incredible. You can have a simple minimal phone case with your initials on, name or even one with a personalised picture of your dog – that’s how vast the options are.

  • A Good Company Phone Case

    A Good Company phone case

    Dubbed the world's most climate friendly phone cases, A Good Company focuses on thin, light, phone cases made from plants, with the inner layers made from recycled candy boxes and school glasses. A share of the profits from the brand will go towards the Malala Fund too.

