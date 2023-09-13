7 phone case brands we love ahead of the new iPhone launch

The new iPhone 15 is getting tech lovers hot under the collar ahead of its launch next week (with pre-ordering available from 15 September), and whether it’s the new iPhone model you’ll be permanently attached to or your trusty older model, one thing every phone needs is a cool case.

Yes, a phone case is practical for protecting your beloved phone but it also is statement making. From personalised phone cases to fashion styles and zeitgeist designs, your phone case is an extension of your personality, a talking point and a way to show your love for your pet/child/lover (or just your favourite person or thing).

One of my most talked about phone cases, as in, people actually stopped me to ask about it, was a coffee cup tarot card phone case. Whenever I left it on a table at a café or a baby group, it would spark a conversation – not sure it was always a good thing, but it certainly was a talking point. Phone cases are an affordable way to update your daily look too, usually costing around £10-£30, but there’s designer options too if you want to spend a little more. Patterned, plain, Prada, anything goes with a phone case.

In practical terms, a phone case offers protection for those of us who aren’t the most caring of our phones. Shatter-proof, durable double layers and even waterproof are all options, so even if it isn’t a phone case for fashion purposes you’re after, one for keeping your phone safe is a reason to invest.

How I chose the best phone case brands

Trusted reviews : From in-person recommendations to reading online reviews, I’ve included the brands that get the best reviews from those who have bought from them.

: From in-person recommendations to reading online reviews, I’ve included the brands that get the best reviews from those who have bought from them. Variety : Whatever your phone model, the edit includes brands that cater for a wide range of phones, both android and smartphones.

: Whatever your phone model, the edit includes brands that cater for a wide range of phones, both android and smartphones. Design : These are the brands with designs to suit all tastes, from loud and bold prints to personalised designs and subtle patterns, as well as extras like phone chains and phone stands, or wallet cases and waterproof layers.

: These are the brands with designs to suit all tastes, from loud and bold prints to personalised designs and subtle patterns, as well as extras like phone chains and phone stands, or wallet cases and waterproof layers. Price: You can spend a lot or a little on a phone case, and the brands in this edit range in price from £12 upwards.

The best phone case brands

NOW SHOP

