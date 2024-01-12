I found the perfect £35 M&S everyday shoulder bag – and it's half the price of the viral COS version

If there's one thing that Marks & Spencer knows how to do, it's seriously stylish handbags. From the faux leather crossbody bag that went viral for looking designer to the staple totes, the retailer is spoiling us for choice with its incredible selection of arm candy right now.

M&S has dropped yet another staple handbag that we're expecting to be trending on social media, so I had to check out the Nylon Quilted Shoulder Bag for myself. Retailing at £35, the high street number features popcorn-style quilting, a lined interior with a zip and slip pocket, finished with a flexible round handle.

The M&S quilted bag is available in cream and pink

My first impression of the shoulder bag is just how similar it looks to the popular COS quilted bag that went viral last year. Trending for months on TikTok, the £85 unisex crossbody features an oversized design, with almost identical quilted stitching. It's clearly one of COS's bestselling products, as while the original version is now only available in black and burgundy, the brand has dropped more similar styles in a range of sizes and colours.

Coming in at half the price of the COS piece, M&S's quilted bag is unsurprisingly flying off the shelves, with the black colourway already selling out in-store and online. I tried on the cream and pink shades, and I was seriously impressed by the quality. The soft quilted texture, comfortable strap and secure zipped design made it feel like the perfect everyday bag – and I loved the size. Offering plenty of space for your laptop, charger water bottle and more, I think it would be the ultimate work bag.

The pink version is perfect for injecting a burst of colour into your winter wardrobe

The new-in accessory doesn't have many online reviews just yet, although one shopper wrote: "This in pink is very stylish and good value although it was much bigger than expected. Well made and will be useful as a tote bag."

After trying on the bag myself, I would agree that it looks smaller online than it is in person. While an excellent every day or even overnight bag, it's not one you'll be reaching for when getting ready for a night out.

The pink shade is great for adding some colour to your everyday looks, and I'd wear it with a pair of leather trousers and chunky knitwear to elevate an otherwise simple style. However, I think the cream option is the winner when it comes to endless styling options. It would look great teamed with longline coats, leather jackets and even knitted midi dresses, and I'd be wearing it on repeat with a black mini skirt, tights, chunky boots and an oversized jumper.

The COS £85 bag vs The M&S £35 bag

Choosing between the M&S and COS styles? If you're looking for a large bag that will fit anything and everything and can be worn over both shoulders, COS may be worth the investment. But if you're shopping for an everyday bag that's got plenty of space and is affordable, then I think that the M&S version serves just as well on both quality and style.