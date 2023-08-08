Princess Kate's cream tweed blazer is sold out but H&M has the perfect lookalike

With autumn on the horizon, it’s bouclé blazer season and Princess Kate is the ultimate inspo. I’ve kept an eye on the Princess of Wales’s blazer styles for years as part of my job, so I’m always on the lookout for the best royal lookalikes.

So when I spotted H&M’s new-in textured tweed blazer in a cool cream shade, I immediately thought of one of Princess Kate’s most chic dressed down look of the year when she paired a cream Zara blazer with Veja Esplars (£120 / $150) on a pair of royal engagements in February 2023.

Kate's budget-friendly Zara look is sold out, but the H&M look is so similar (and is at a similar price point) that it’s a great option if you want to recreate the Princess’ outfit.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate's sold-out blazer by Zara has proven to be one of her faves for more casual royal engagements

H&M’s textured-weave blazer, which also comes in black, costs just £54.99 ($74.99), which is such a bargain especially for a blazer that is timeless enough to wear for seasons to come.

Get the look

The H&M jacket comes in sizes XS to XXL and features a double-breasted silhouette with jetted front pockets and peak lapels.

It also has some great details - it’s lined (which is so important for a polished blazer look) and has gold accent buttons at the front and on the sleeves, just like Kate’s.

Kate's shoes

Kate has worn her own cream blazer at least twice. The mother-of-three teamed the blazer with tailored blue trousers for a visit to Landau Forte College in Derby, England, then switched up her look the following month to go even more casual, wearing wearing it with jeans, on an engagement at a local supermarket.

Princess Kate loves a blazer and Veja shoes combination

Princess Kate’s styling choices so just how versatile a cream blazer can be - it’s worth adding one to your wardrobe.

For styling, it looks great with casual footwear like Princess Kate’s Vejas. But you could also team it with an outfit accessorised with boots or heels for the office or more formal occasions.