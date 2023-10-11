Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amazon Big Deal Days 2023: Celebrity & royal beauty faves on sale - Princess Kate, Mrs Hinch, Amanda Holden & more

Princess Kate's skin cream is 37% off - plus 12 more A-list approved Prime Day beauty deals

celebrity royal beauty products amazon sale
Leanne Bayley
Leanne Bayley
When it comes to Amazon's amazing Prime Big Deal Days sale - basically Prime Day 2.0 – we're looking to our favorite celebrities for some shopping help. Do you dream of having flawless skin like Princess Kate and Amanda Holden, or bouncy, shiny hair like Mrs Hinch? If the answer is yes then it's time to prepare your Amazon online shopping trolley with our assistance!

We've tracked down all the best celebrity beauty buys on Amazon that you can get your hands on – and they're on sale for up to 50% off. 

Amazon is one of our go-tos when it comes to shopping the best deals on beauty, and when Prime Day comes along we can't resist filling our virtual baskets with top skin care, make-up and hair care brands.

"Prime Day is pretty much the best time of year to shop for beauty - and this year's Big Deal Days sale has so many great makeup and skincare products that are on my list," says HELLO! Online Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas. 

"And if you're a fan of the beauty must-haves loved by Amanda Holden and Mrs HInch, or products that we know royals like Meghan Markle loves, then you're even in more luck! You can get them at real bargain prices."

Shop the best A-list beauty deals for October Prime Day

From skincare to perfume, here are the must-have products in the Amazon beauty sale that have the celebrity seal of approval...

  1. 1/14

    Princess Kate's healing cream - SAVE 37%

    Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

    Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

    Kate loves royal warrant holder Elizabeth Arden's iconic Eight Hour Cream and she’s not the only British royal to use it. We're big fans, too, so you can be sure it's worth it.

  2. 2/14

    Princess Kate's beauty secret

    emma hardie balm

    Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm with Cleansing Cloth - 20% OFF

    As much as we love luxury skincare we also truly appreciate a royal beauty buy that's a bit more budget friendly! Kate Middleton's ultimate beauty hack is a simple muslin face cloth, and according her wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston it's one of the best ways to cleanse your skin. This is a great deal because you get the uber luxe Emma Hardie set for a whole lot less.

  3. 3/14

    Mrs Hinch's tanning drops - SAVE 53%

    Mrs Hinch: Garner bronzer drops

    Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops

    Mrs Hinch has said of these hyaluronic acid and coconut water-enriched tanning drops: 'These are a ten out of ten.'

  4. 4/14

    Meghan Markle's mascara - DEAL PRICE: £4.66

    meghan markle loves maybelline lash sensational luscious mascara

    Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara

    The Duchess of Sussex’s former makeup artist revealed the former Suits star loves Maybelline Lash Sensational. Full disclosure: we HELLO! shopping editors are fans, too.

  5. 5/14

    Jennifer Lopez's anti-wrinkle cream - SAVE 53%

    strivectin eye concentrate

    StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles

    Anyone else wonder how Jennifer Lopez looks EXACTLY the same as she did in the early noughties? Well, we can't be sure but we do know she's a fan of Strivectin's wrinkle-busting eye cream.

  6. 6/14

    Kylie Jenner's skin-plumping serum - SAVE 65%

    nip fab dragon blood serum kylie jenner skincare

    Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum Extreme

    Kylie Jenner has her own skincare line, Kylie Skin, but she has also revealed that she's a big fan of Nip+Fab Dragon's Blood Fix serum. The beauty mogul and reality TV star has used the serum as a base in the morning before putting on her foundation.

  7. 7/14

    Jennifer Aniston's collagen supplement - SAVE 39%

    Collagen Powder

    Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

    Jennifer Aniston swears by Vital Proteins collagen - it's formulated to give a beauty boost to hair, skin and nails, and can be your for under £30 in the Amazon sale.

  8. 8/14

    Hayley Bieber's Weleda moisturiser - SAVE 20%

    Hailey Beiber: Weleda Skin Food
    Hailey Bieber: Weleda Skin Food

    Weleda Skin Food moisturiser

    Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, and Hailey uses it for "yummy glazed skin". One sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

  9. 9/14

    Amanda Holden's face mist - SAVE 20%

    elemis rose mist

    ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist

    Amanda told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

  10. 10/14

    Kim Kardashian's drugstore SPF - SAVE 50%

    olay regenerist whip

    Olay Regenerist Whip

    Kim Kardashian has previously said she's a big fan of Olay moisturiser, tweeting about the Olay Regenerist Whip: "SPF is a non-negotiable in my daytime skincare routine… [it’s] perfect for under my makeup."

  11. 11/14

    Frankie Bridge's French pharmacy beauty wonder - SAVE 9%

    Frankie Bridge uses Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

    Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

    The moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is so popular one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds. 

  12. 12/14

    Jennifer Aniston's gentle moisturiser - SAVE 25%

    Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion
    Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion

    Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion

    Jen’s "been using Aveeno since I was a teenager," she once revealed.

  13. 13/14

    Maya Jama's beauty oil - SAVE 42%

    Jama Maya: Bio-Oil
    Jama Maya: Bio-Oil

    Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

    Maya's favourite wonders with stretch marks and scars, while hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.

  14. 14/14

    Sarah Jessica Parker's sleep aid pillow spray

    deep sleep pillow spray

    This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

    Sarah Jessica loves this pillow spray – a mist of essential oils which helps you drift off to sleep.

6 expert tips to get the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals

Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Online Amazon shopping expert, shares her top tips for finding the best deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal days - aka Amazon Prime Day 2…

  • Make sure you’re a Prime Member: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get your hands on those tasty discounts! If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter.
  • Let HELLO! help you: We’ve curated a list of the best deals - these are the best discounts you should be adding to basket!
  • Revise the price history of the items you’re interested in: Some sneaky merchants put their prices up in the weeks leading up to the deals bonanza to make shoppers think they’re getting a good deal on the day. Use a shopping assistant browser extension like CamelCamelCamel  or Keepa to show you how the price of a product has changed over time and alert you if it’s cheaper on another retailer.
  • Create a wish list: Before the deals bonanza starts, make a list of the items you want to buy and add them to your Amazon wishlist. This will make it easier to track deals on specific products.
  • Set notifications: Enable notifications on the Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app to create alerts on deals you’re interested in. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications an deals they’ve subscribed to.
  • Get Alexa to help: Alexa can notify you up to 24 hours ahead of a deal becoming available for items you’ve saved to a wish list, basket or Save For Later. If Alexa will glow yellow - or give you a pop-up notification when there’s a deal available

