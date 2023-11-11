Helen Skelton is a vision in £79 M&S checked coat – shop it now

Helen Skelton has had fans swooning over her stylish outfits recently – and her new checked coat is one we want for our wardrobe immediately.

Showcasing some of her latest ensembles in an Instagram reel, the Countryfile star looked gorgeous in every look – but the one that caught our eye was her flattering M&S checked coat.

© Instagram Helen teamed the jacket with a pair of cropped denim jeans and a cap

The Marks & Spencer jacket featured smart double-breasted design, with a collared neckline and a black and white check print.

Helen, 40, teamed her coat with a pair of cropped denim jeans and a white high-neck jumper. Accessorised to perfection as always, the presenter completed the look with a pair of chunky black boots, a cap and a selection of gold stacking necklaces.

If you loved Helen's effortlessly chic look, you're in luck. The M&S jacket is still in stock, and it's available in sizes 6-24.

The checked jacket is the perfect combination of classic and on-trend with its smart structure and checked print. The timeless style is great for day-to-night dressing, and we recommend channelling Helen's style with jeans and boots for a put-together daywear look, or opting for a pair of leather trousers, heels and a bodysuit for a glamorous evening ensemble.

© Instagram Helen had fans rushing to Boden to pick up her checked blazer

Checked jackets have been a huge trend for 2023, and the capsule wardrobe staple is one that you'll want to wear all year round. Everyone from Princess Kate to Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing the sophisticated style, and the M&S coat will look great layered with knitwear in the cold weather.

It's not the first time that Helen has blown fans away with her high-street fashion pieces. The mother-of-three sported a similar style back in September, and fans fell in love with Helen's Boden checked jacket which she teamed with a fitted denim jumpsuit.