Claudia Winkleman is a vision in white sequin jumpsuit to host Strictly Come Dancing - and it’s now on sale

Claudia Winkleman always looks incredible to host Strictly Come Dancing on a Saturday night - we’re almost as excited to see her outfits as the passionate routines.

This Saturday, the 51-year-old TV star stepped out in a white sequin jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi for the Blackpool special, and we’re obsessed.

© Guy Levy Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly both wear sequins to host Strictly Come Dancing

The Heidi jumpsuit features all over pearlised sequin embellishments, with a chic high-neck cut and flared trousers. It has subtle shoulder pads for a structured silhouette and is gathered at the waist with a very flattering figure-skimming top and sultry open back.

Even better? It’s currently in the Black Friday sale with 10% off, taking the price down from £345 to £310. It’s available in sizes 6-18 and also comes in gold.

We'd style it with platform heels for a beautiful winter whites ensemble this party season. It's the perfect outfit to turn heads in at a New Year soirée.

Sequins seemed to be the order of the day, as Claudia's co-host Tess Daly also wore a black floor-length sequin gown for the occasion. Sharing a photo on Instagram before the show, she wrote: "It’s going to be a night to be remember. See you soon in Blackpool Tower's iconic ballroom!"

Judge Motsi Mabuse also followed suit, wearing a Nadine Merabi sequin jumpsuit in a hot pink hue. The Cecille jumpsuit has a halter-neck cut with an open back and a detachable floral pin brooch and satin belt. It’s currently sold out, but available for pre-order.

The British-based brand has been a huge hit on Strictly, with Claudia also wearing a black and gold Nadine Merabi jumpsuit to host the show just two weeks ago. The mum-of-three wowed fans in the one-piece which came complete with a fitted bodice and fluid flared trousers. It featured glitzy padded shoulder detailing and dripping jewels - a-ma-zing.