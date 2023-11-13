9 best Christmas jumpers for men in time for the festive season

Is it even Christmas if you don't have a festive jumper? From stylish Fair Isle knits to Star Wars-themed designs and funny slogan sweaters, there's already some must-see options on offer this holiday season.
To help save you time searching, we’ve gathered all of the best Christmas jumpers available online now. So take a look and grab one before they sell out, because they’re flying off the shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh.
How we chose the best Christmas jumpers for men
- Top brands: From M&S to Amazon to John Lewis, we've found the in-demand styles from the most popular brands on the virtual high street.
- Style: We know everyone is looking for something different, so we've included options from bold and bright designs to more subtle Nordic knits.
- Price: No one wants to drop all of their money on a Christmas jumper, most pieces included in our edit come in at under £30.
The best Christmas jumpers for men to shop now
M&S Christmas Jumper
Editors note
Looking for a stylish Christmas jumper? We recommend Marks & Spencer's navy Fair Isle knit. No novelty factor here.
Marks & Spencer's trending Fair Isle jumper comes in a reindeer and snowflake print in brown and navy blue. Super flattering, it has a classic crew neck, long sleeves and is made from the softest pure cotton.
John Lewis Christmas Jumper
Editors notes
If you want your Christmas jumper ultra cosy, choose a roll-neck made from 100% wool like this one by Barbour. You'll wear it long after the festive season.
Barbour's timeless Fair isle Christmas jumper is a beautiful chunky knit, and for a limited time it's on sale at John Lewis with 25% off.
Amazon Christmas Jumper
Editors notes
If you're fluent in irony, you'll love this slogan Christmas jumper. Available in festive red or green, it's an Amazon bestseller.
Amazon's Christmas jumper comes with a ribbed crew neck, cuffs and hem. It's made from a cotton-blend and reviews say it's comfy and washes well.
TU Christmas Jumper
Editors notes
Sometimes Christmas jumper day calls for something garish. We've found just the thing, and it's a bargain at TU.
This bold Fair Isle knit is adorned with festive scenes and is made from 100% pure cotton. Wear it with a pair of navy trousers or dark wash jeans and you're sorted.
Greggs Christmas Jumper
Editors notes
Nothing says British Christmas time like Gregg's festive jumper. We'll be wearing ours while eating a post-party Steak Beak.
Gregg's Christmas jumper is back for another year and we're expecting it to sell out. The cosy knit is ethically-made, and the best bit? 50% of all proceeds will be donated to mental health charities.
Ralph Lauren Christmas Jumper
Editors notes
Looking to invest and be the most stylish man at your Christmas party? Ralph Lauren's knitted festive jumper should be at the top of your shopping list.
Made from 100% wool, Ralph Lauren's intarsia knit is designed with the Polo Bear in a festive sledging scene with huskies. It has a relaxed fit with a crew neck, long sleeves, elasticated cuffs and ribbed trims. We love it styled as part of a tonal outfit.
FatFace Christmas Jumper
Editors notes
FatFace has a collection of stylish Christmas jumpers you'll bring out year after year. They come in a range of lengths in sizes XS to XXXXL so you can find the perfect fit.
Crafted from cosy wool and recycled polyester, this extra warm Christmas sweater is sustainbly made and will keep you super warm. Matching styles are available for the whole family.
ASOS Only & Sons Christmas jumper
Editors notes
Prefer something with a slogan? ASOS has a huge collection, like this gingerbread design from cool Scandi brand Only & Sons.
Made from soft knit in a regular fit, this Christmas jumper from ASOS is both festive and funny.
H&M Christmas Jumper
Editors notes
Star Wars fans, we've found your perfect Christmas jumper - and it's less than £20.
H&M's festive Yoda jumper is made from a fine knit and reviews say it's comfy and oversized - ideal for Christmas dinner.