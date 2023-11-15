I’m a shopping editor and this is the one brand I’m buying all my Christmas gifts from this year

My family and I have come to a bit of a stalemate with our Christmas gifts, in that no-one knows what they actually want. We usually are a family of Christmas list writers but this year, I’m pushing for the lists to be left unwritten and for us all to surprise each other with a heartfelt, funny or personal gift that’s had some thought put into it. Luckily as a seasoned shopping editor, this isn’t my first rodeo and there’s one brand I instantly thought off to tick off the entire pack in one click-frenzy shopping moment. Enter Aspinal of London.

I’ve been writing about Aspinal and its royal following for the past five years at HELLO!, but peek beyond the Kate-loved Mayfair bag or Zara Tindall’s Camera A bag and I’ve discovered a whole smorgasboard of presents to suit every single member of my family - even my sister who is, by her own admission, the trickiest one to buy for.

The Aspinal Christmas gifts I'm buying - at a glance For my boyfriend: The super soft Aspinal Cashmere Scarf and yes, I'll be getting it monogrammed For my sister: She's notoriously tricky to buy for, and I'm going rogue with the Aspinal Crossbody Phone Bag in Silver For my mum: My mum will love the Aspinal Large Cosmetic Case for all her bits and bobs For my dad: I'll earn serious brownie points with this Aspinal Photo Album for my sentimental dear old dad For my brother-in-law: This chic Aspinal golf ball holder is perfect for my golf mad bro-in-law

How I chose the best of Aspinal’s Christmas gifts

Price : Aspinal is a luxury brand but there's pieces in their Christmas gift offering that are under £50. I've tried to include a range of prices to suit budgets both big and small.

Personal opinion : This has been compiled with my family in mind, and every item chosen is something I would likely gift them.

Variety : Most HELLO! readers know Aspinal for their beautiful bags, and I wanted to showcase that the British brand is so much more than Princess Kate's Mayfair, which is why there's a variety of pieces across Aspinal's categories including travel accessories and clothing.

Brand partner: Aspinal is a brand partner of HELLO! and this article is paid-for content. All items are from Aspinal to reflect the partnership but they are independently chosen by me with my family in mind.

The Aspinal Christmas gifts I'm buying this year

Aspinal Pure Cashmere Scarf The gift for my boyfriend Available in five colours 100% pure cashmere Can be personalised with embroidery I have a cashmere scarf and my boyfriend is always trying to borrow it, so this year I’m doing him (and me) a favour and splurging to buy him his very own. I love that Aspinal’s can be monogrammed, which I will do for my boyfriend so there’s no confusion as to which scarf is his, and which is mine!

£170 at Aspinal

Aspinal Large Cosmetic Case The gift for my mum Available in Midnight Blue Lizard or Cornflower Small Croc Height: 6.4 inches, Width: 10.4 inches, Depth: 2.4 inches Personalisation available Every few years my mum asks for a new toiletry case and this year, I’m biting the bullet and spending a bit more on one that I know is going to be the​​​​ one. Large enough to fit more than just make-up, an essential for my mum, it’s made from full-grain leather that’s soft (I’ve felt it, it really is) so can be squished a bit if needed into a handbag. It can be personalised too, a cute touch I know my mum will appreciate.

£115 at Aspinal $155 at Aspinal

Aspinal 8-inch Leather Photo Album The gift for my dad Available in four colours Will hold 100 6 x 4 or 100 7 x 5 photos Made from responsibly sourced full-grain leather My dear dad has become more and more sentimental so I’m going to lean into his sentimental side with this leather photo album, and actually take the time before Christmas to fill it with pictures. I know he’d love one filled with photos of his

£125 at Aspinal $170 at Aspinal

Aspinal London Phone Case in Silver The gift for my sister Available in nine colours Fits most iPhone & Android devices Has two external credit card slots

I’ve gone a little off piste for my aforementioned sister, and chosen something I know she’d never buy for herself but will actually use. This hands-free phone case is made from leather, and so useful. My sister loves silver, but there are other colours if it isn’t for you, including tan, black and red.

£85 at Aspinal $115 at Aspinal

Aspinal Golf Ball Holder The gift for my brother-in-law Available in black or navy pebble 3-ball capacity Made from responsibly sourced full-grain leather I know my brother-in-law would get a kick out of this rather luxurious golf ball holder! He’ll be the coolest one on the course with this, and since he’s always complaining about having to put golf balls in his pockets, this will do the trick. Holds three balls and is available in black or navy.

£95 at Aspinal $130 at Aspinal

Aspinal Camera Crossbody Bag in Black Chevron Raffia The gift for me Available in four colourways Strap measures 22inches Personalisation available Just in case Santa/my boyfriend is reading this, I’ve had my eye on this bag since summer. I write about Aspinal and the royals who wear the British label so much that I cannot believe this bag isn’t in my wardrobe. And no, it isn’t just for the sunny season – the black raffia makes it trans-seasonal, and yes, please do personalise it for me (initials or a name can be engraved on the strap, a detail I’m so here for!)

£325 at Aspinal $435 at Aspinal



Why you should trust me

I not only write about shopping for a living, but I am somewhat of a shopaholic – that’s probably why I’ve been writing about shopping for the past five plus years! This is a paid for article but I would only write such a personal topic about a brand I personally know and love.

