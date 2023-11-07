Mrs Hinch's £40 personalised advent calendar is going to be a hit with shoppers

You can always rely on Mrs Hinch to pick out a bargain, from her favourite Amazon buys to her go-to beauty picks. Now, the influencer has partnered with Not On The High Street to handpick her favourite Christmas gifts, decorations and homeware pieces that won't break the bank.

Sophie Hinchliffe has selected her festive favourites from a range of small businesses on the site, from wooden Christmas Eve boxes to cute gifts for pets – and we think the personalised wooden advent calendar is going to be a smash hit with shoppers.

Retailing at £39.95, the advent calendar features 24 mini wooden houses that can be filled with your own treats to make the countdown to Christmas even sweeter – and the best part is that you can reuse it year after year.

The traditional Christmas design is so festive for hanging up around your home, while the slots at the back of the houses ensure that the goodies stay tucked away until it's time to open them.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch revealed that she picked up the advent calendars for her children, Lennie and Ron

The advent calendar is so perfect for kids, and you can personalise the text with their name for that extra special touch.

Mrs Hinch took to her Instagram Stories to reveal some of her favourite pieces from the new collection on Tuesday, sharing that she had picked up the personalised advent calendar for her two children.

The 33-year-old said in the video: "I just love this look of this, I've never seen an advent calendar quite like it. So, you take one of the houses off and they are hollow inside, so you can fill them up each year with just different sweets or treats, so I got one for Ron and Len. It's got a little hook on the back as well. It's made by a small business called the Little Boys Room."

© Instagram Mrs Hinch showed off her personalised photo book

After revealing the news of her partnership with the brand last week, the mother-of-two showed off her personalised pop-out photo book from Not On The High Street that she gifted her husband for their anniversary.