Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is shaping up to their biggest sale yet & these are the best early deals

If you're wondering when the next big Amazon sale is, then wonder no more... Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (which is essentially Prime Day 2) has been confirmed, and it’s shaping up to be their biggest sale event yet. Here’s everything you need to know…
What is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?
Like we said, it’s basically Prime Day 2024 version 2.0. It’s a 48-hour sales extravaganza offering discounts on hundreds of products from big brands like Sony, Shark, Ninja, Barbie and more. There’s expected to be an emphasis on giftable products, which will make this a great event for anyone looking to snap up some Christmas shopping bargains.
When is Prime Big Deal Days and how long does it last?
Amazon has confirmed that the Prime Big Deal Days event will run in October, starting just after midnight on the morning of Tuesday October 8 and finishing at midnight on the evening of Wednesday October 9. So mark your diaries!
Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Prime Big Deal Days?
Yes, you do. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals, though you don't necessarily need to pay. You can sign up to a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the trial runs out it’s £8.99 a month.
Does Amazon always hold two Prime Days each year?
Actually, 2022 was the first time Amazon hosted two Prime Day-level events in one year — we had the regular Prime Day in July 2022 and then they followed this up with their Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022. The online shopping giant followed suit in 2023 and 2024, switching the name of the sale to Prime Big Deal Days. We still don’t know if two Prime Days a year will be a permanent fixture, however.
What were the most sold items during Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 (held on July 16 and 17) was the online shopping giant's biggest one yet, with over 200 million items sold worldwide. Top categories included Electronics, Beauty Products and Home Appliances. Shoppers were also really interested in deals on Fashion and Toys.
HELLO! readers were also shopping in the same categories, but the winner by far was in the Beauty section. The most popular products were all celeb-recommended: Holly Willoughby's fave NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara; Weleda Skin Food, which is loved by Hayley Beiber and Victoria Beckham; Cat Deeley's go-to Kérastase Nutritive, High Nutrition Rich Shampoo.
What are the best deals available now?
You can check out all the best deals on the Amazon deals hub home page right now, and we’ve rounded up our pick of the best deals to shop right now below.
How we chose the best deals
- Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past four years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.
- Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.
- Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.
How Are Product Star Ratings Calculated?
It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.