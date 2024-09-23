Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is shaping up to their biggest sale yet & these are the best early deals

If you're wondering when the next big Amazon sale is, then wonder no more... Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (which is essentially Prime Day 2) has been confirmed, and it’s shaping up to be their biggest sale event yet. Here’s everything you need to know…

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST

What is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Like we said, it’s basically Prime Day 2024 version 2.0. It’s a 48-hour sales extravaganza offering discounts on hundreds of products from big brands like Sony, Shark, Ninja, Barbie and more. There’s expected to be an emphasis on giftable products, which will make this a great event for anyone looking to snap up some Christmas shopping bargains.

When is Prime Big Deal Days and how long does it last?

Amazon has confirmed that the Prime Big Deal Days event will run in October, starting just after midnight on the morning of Tuesday October 8 and finishing at midnight on the evening of Wednesday October 9. So mark your diaries!

Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, you do. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals, though you don't necessarily need to pay. You can sign up to a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the trial runs out it’s £8.99 a month.

Does Amazon always hold two Prime Days each year?

Actually, 2022 was the first time Amazon hosted two Prime Day-level events in one year — we had the regular Prime Day in July 2022 and then they followed this up with their Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022. The online shopping giant followed suit in 2023 and 2024, switching the name of the sale to Prime Big Deal Days. We still don’t know if two Prime Days a year will be a permanent fixture, however.

What were the most sold items during Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 (held on July 16 and 17) was the online shopping giant's biggest one yet, with over 200 million items sold worldwide. Top categories included Electronics, Beauty Products and Home Appliances. Shoppers were also really interested in deals on Fashion and Toys.

HELLO! readers were also shopping in the same categories, but the winner by far was in the Beauty section. The most popular products were all celeb-recommended: Holly Willoughby's fave NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara; Weleda Skin Food, which is loved by Hayley Beiber and Victoria Beckham; Cat Deeley's go-to Kérastase Nutritive, High Nutrition Rich Shampoo.

What are the best deals available now?

You can check out all the best deals on the Amazon deals hub home page right now, and we’ve rounded up our pick of the best deals to shop right now below.

33,000ft Women's Rain Jacket © 33,000ft This is the perfect early Prime Big Deal Days offer for the inclement autumn weather - a fully packable raincoat that’s ideal to have stashed in your bag or car, just in case you get caught in a sudden downpour. It’s available in 14 different colours and it’s an Amazon’s Choice product, which means it’s been singled out as a highly rated, well-priced item that's available to ship immediately.



Wellgard Gold Standard Pure Collagen Hydrolysate Powder Have you’ve ever wanted to give collagen a try? If so, please take note - the Amazon’s choice Collagen, Wellgard is currently in the Prime Big Deal Days early sale with a good discount. It dissolves very easily in cold water, with no lumps and bumps and is virtually tasteless and odourless and so may celebs swear by it for glowing youthful skin.



NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara Holly Willoughby swears by this mascara for long luscious lashes, as revealed by her makeup artist Patsy O’Neil. Dubbing it “reliable and effective”, Patsy wrote on Holly’s lifestyle blog Wylde Moon: It’s an ideal mascara for short lashes in need of added length and volume. The brush coats even the smallest lash hairs without feeling heavy or clumping together. This mascara is easy to remove, and at this price, it’s definitely worth a try." If you want to take her advice, definitely take advantage of it being up for grabs as an early Prime Big Deal Days offer!

Weleda Skin Food © Weleda Celebrity-approved skincare? Don't mind if we do! Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber both love this, so what's the score? A blend of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils - Weleda Skin Food gives your skin a real glow. Several members of the HELLO! shopping team are fans too - check out the full review here.





Kérastase Nutritive, High Nutrition Rich Shampoo © Kerastase Cat Deeley's trusted shampoo is back in the Amazon sale as an early Prime Big Deal Days offer - run, don't walk! Leanne Bayley, our Director of Lifestyle and Commerce, is a big fan. She says: "Infused with a gentle protein-rich formula, this shampoo is super hydrating and is known for having a cult-like status. It's even believed that Princess Kate uses it as well, though that's never been confirmed." Read the full review here.

Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush If you're one of the few people left in the world who doesn't have an electric toothbrush, this is the time to get one. This Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush is a hugely popular product on Amazon, with over 600 being bought in the last month alone - and features four cleaning modes, a pressure sensor and an Oral-B app that tracks how and where you brush your teeth. Customers noticed healthier gums within one week of use.



Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream Skin Protectant After countless people telling me how good Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is, I finally snapped it up in the Prime Day July sales. I mean, if it's good enough for Reese Witherspoon, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Prince Harry.... Well, I wasn't disappointed - it's brilliant and now has become my all-purpose lip salve, skin soother and moisturiser - my husband even steals it! It's back at a reduced price in the early Prime Big Deal Days offers, so it's worth stocking up.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer, 2 Drawers Ninja Air Fryers, are considered the gold standard in the industry, and you should definitely take advantage of this early Prime Day Big Deal sale to grab one. The brand’s Foodi Dual Zone model is excellent - it has two independent cooking zones, six cooking functions and features non-stick dishwasher safe parts. Honestly, once you’ve tried crispy healthier air fried chips there’s no going back. Read our complete buying guide to the best air fryers here

How we chose the best deals

Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past four years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.

I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past four years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts. Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.

Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it. Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.

6 expert tips to get the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Online Amazon shopping expert, shares her top tips for finding the best deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal days - aka Amazon Prime Day 2… Make sure you’re a Prime Member: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get your hands on those tasty discounts! If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get your hands on those tasty discounts! If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. Let HELLO! help you: We’ve curated a list of the best deals - these are the best discounts you should be adding to basket!

We’ve curated a list of the best deals - these are the best discounts you should be adding to basket! Revise the price history of the items you’re interested in: Some sneaky merchants put their prices up in the weeks leading up to the deals bonanza to make shoppers think they’re getting a good deal on the day. Use a shopping assistant browser extension like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to show you how the price of a product has changed over time and alert you if it’s cheaper on another retailer.

Some sneaky merchants put their prices up in the weeks leading up to the deals bonanza to make shoppers think they’re getting a good deal on the day. Use a shopping assistant browser extension like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to show you how the price of a product has changed over time and alert you if it’s cheaper on another retailer. Create a wish list: Before the deals bonanza starts, make a list of the items you want to buy and add them to your Amazon wishlist. This will make it easier to track deals on specific products.

Before the deals bonanza starts, make a list of the items you want to buy and add them to your Amazon wishlist. This will make it easier to track deals on specific products. Set notifications: Enable notifications on the Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app to create alerts on deals you’re interested in. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications an deals they’ve subscribed to.

Enable notifications on the Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app to create alerts on deals you’re interested in. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications an deals they’ve subscribed to. Get Rufus to help: Totally new for this year is Rufus, Amazon's generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant. He's on hand for everything from helping find deals to selecting the perfect gift to answering shopping questions.

How Are Product Star Ratings Calculated?

It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.



