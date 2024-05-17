M&S just dropped a £30 summer beauty bag (worth £170) and it's full of my favourite products

Marks & Spencer's beauty bags are a little bit iconic. One of the British retailers most highly anticipated drops every season, they're packed full of products handpicked by their beauty experts. With a huge discount in price, they become bestsellers in hours.

Each release seems to be better than the next, and with the inclusion of brands like Clinique, REN, Fresh, This Works, and L'Occitane, the newest edition is particularly luxe.

Inside you'll find 12 products (four full-size) and they come packaged in a travel beauty bag in a summery blue hue that is perfect to take away with you.

Priced at just £30 and worth a total of £170, it really is a steal. The only catch is you'll need to spend £35 on full-price beauty, clothing or homeware to unlock the deal, but with the launch of M&S' latest summer collections, that's incredibly easy.

For me the new beauty bag is worth it for Clinique's Moisture Surge alone. My go-to day cream that I've repurchased countless times, it has a super hydrating, oil-free formula that's ideal for all skin types.

I also can't wait to get my hands on the royal-approved REN Ready, Steady, Glow AHA Tonic (loved by Lady Amelia Windsor). The popular exfoliant doesn't usually come cheap, but it's a dream for clear skin. Formulated with resurfacing AHAs & BHAs, I've tried it before and it definitely lives up to its name.

I've always loved This Works (a brand I've been using since Victoria Beckham sang its praises) and the body butter is exactly what I need for summer, while L’Occitane shower gels are always an indulgent treat. Scroll on to see exactly what is included in the M&S 2024 beauty bag.

What's inside the Marks & Spencer Beauty Bag 2024?

L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel (250ml - full size)

This Works Perfect Legs Body Butter (200ml - full size)

Fresh Elements Hydrate Overnight Moisture Cream (50ml - full size)

Pixi Lip Lift Max (2.7g - full size)

Ren Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic (100ml)

Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum (10ml)

Clinique Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (15ml)

Formula Sleep & Replenish Ultimate Sleep Cream (15ml)

Discover Sunrise Eau de Toilette (30ml)

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer (50ml)

Ultrasun Face Moisturiser Cream SPF 50+ (25ml)

Dr.PAWPAW SPF Lip Balm (8ml)

If you love a beauty selection box, I'd also recommend Glossy Box. One of the original and most popular, it's an easy and affordable way to try new products and refresh your beauty stash. Delivered every month, each one comes with coveted haircare, fragrance and makeup treats. It's just £11.50 per month for a year's subscription and they each include five products worth a total of at least £50.

LookFantastic also offer a monthly beauty box, with six suitcase-sized products inside. The brands make it so worth it, with the likes of Sol de Janeiro, Rodial and ESPA included for May. It's £13 a month with a 12-month subscription and each one is worth over £50.