Reese Witherspoon just rocked a bra top and skorts to play pickleball - and I know where to shop her look

It might be tennis season with Wimbledon well under way but it’s pickleball that seems to have taken over my friends' lives and my social media feed.

In fact, that's where I spotted Reese Witherspoon rocking the cutest pickleball look on Instagram – so I found out where to shop it, plus some lookalikes, too.

I’m not the sportiest girl in the world, but I definitely love a cute activewear look! I think if you’re ready to ace some serious pickle ball style, you should probably shop Reese’s two-piece set right now. It's from the Draper James Sport activewear line, and it’s discounted in the 4th of July sale! (There’s 30% off at Draper James sitewide with the code: JULY 4.)

Both Reese and her niece Draper Witherspoon (both she and Reese's brand are named after Reese’s grandma, Dorthea Draper) donned the same look, and were ready to hit the court in the cute summer outfit. "In our pickleball era," proud aunt Reese wrote alongside a pair of Instagram snaps, one with her niece on the court and another solo shot.

The Ruffle Skort in gingham is nice and stretchy, and is a skirt silhouette with interior shorts. Also handy? Side pockets to carry your smaller must-haves. Reese’s matching Draper James Sport bra top, made from the same high-performance fabric, is a low-impact sports bra. If you love the print as much as I do, the colorway, Nassau Navy Gingham, is a Draper James classic, so you can get the same stylish summer print in everything from smocked sundresses and sandals to bike shorts.

When it comes to alternatives for Reese’s pickleball skort - you know the sporty short skirts with shorts built right in - I’ve found a few lookalikes in case you’re building your pickle ball wardrobe.

Abercrombie and Fitch’s YPB sculptLUX Lined Wrap Skirt comes in seven plain colors plus a black gingham. It’s trending on the Abercrombie site as I write, so you may want to grab it soon!

I admit Old Navy’s gingham skort is more street style than sporty, but I love that it comes in inclusive sizing, XS to 4X, and is a cool linen blend with wrap style front and tie.

And of course Amazon has a winning bargain! Amazon's sporty skort, with built-in pockets and shorts, is apt for tennis and golf, too, and is available in over a dozen colors. Plus, it’s under $30.

When it comes to accessories, I took a very close look at Reese’s head to toe look, and she seems to be playing with a Paddletek pickleball paddle. But if you want a bolder style when you’re hitting the court, I this matching gingham paddle by Tangerine. There are over a dozen prints and colors at Amazon and you can get some of the colors on sale right now.