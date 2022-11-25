Princess Kate's favourite handbags are up to 70% off in the Black Friday sales - yes, really

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you excited about the Black Friday sales? Well if you're a royal fan you're going to want to keep scrolling - Princess Kate's go-to handbag designers are in the sales, and we've found the best deals!

You can shop all of Kate Middleton's favourite bag brands in the Black Friday sales: LK Bennett, Aspinal of London, DeMellier, Anya Hindmarch and MORE royal handbags at some of the lowest prices ever.

AS WORN BY KATE: DeMellier Nano Montreal £236 / $316 with code: BF20 (WAS £295 / $395)

Shop the sales for her favourite bag brands, including RARE deals on Smythson and Mulberry, which almost never cut prices!

To help you shop, here's a roundup of all the royal deals:

LK Bennett: 20% off everything, plus sale bags at up to 50% off

Aspinal of London: Up to 50% off the full collection

Mulberry: Selected bags for up to 30% off

Anya Hindmarch: Bags are up to 70% off in the sale and Archive bags are 30% off

Smythson: Bags are up to 40% off

Now, keep scrolling to see Princess Kate wearing her bags - and see which are in the sales! You won't be able to resist the massive discounts...

AS WORN BY KATE: Midi Mayfair Bag, £396 (WAS £495)

Shop Princess Kate handbags on sale

We've scoured all of our favourite online retailers to find all the best deals on the Princess' top handbag brands – but shop quick because these sought-after royally-approved accessories will sell out fast...

LK Bennett

Duchess Kate is carrying the LK 'Milly' bag above, while she has also been spotted with sold out 'Nina' clutch, and the LK Bennett 'Dora' clutch (from £125 in the sale)

KATE LOVES: LK Bennett gold leather 'Dora' clutch, £143 (WAS £179), LK BENNETT

MORE ROYAL DEALS: Shop the full sale at LK Bennett

Mulberry

We've nearly lost count of the Mulberry bags in Kate collection, but we've spotted her with the Small Darley bag, the Bayswater clutch, the Amberley - both the clutch and small crossbody version - and the Mini Seaton. Whew!

Soft Amberley Satchel, £993 (WAS £1,325), Mulberry

Small Darley Bag, £556 (WAS £695), Mulberry

MORE ROYAL DEALS: Shop the full sale at Mulberry

Aspinal of London

Princess Kate's 'Mayfair' bag by Aspinal (from £165, the Nano size, in the sale) is one of her favourites – she even has it in multiple colours.

Mini Mayfair Bag, £396 (WAS £495), Aspinal

SHOP NOW

Shop the full Aspinal sale

Strathberry

The Princess of Wales is a big fan of Scottish luxury brand Strathberry - especially the Multrees Chain wallet, which is a clutch AND a crossbody. At under £200 on sale, it's a fabulous investment!

KATE LOVES: Multrees Chain Wallet, £192.50 (WAS £275), Strathberry

Smythson

The Princess of Wales loves both the sleek handbags and totes at Smythson, and arrived in Lahore carrying a Smythson Panama East-West tote (£645) during a royal visit in 2019.

Camera Bag in Panama, more colours, £296 (WAS £495), Smythson

Jimmy Choo

Nothing like Jimmy Choo for a touch of glam! Here, Princess Kate holds the sparkly 'Ellipse' clutch by the red carpet favourite.

JIMMY CHOO Glittered logo-print leather box clutch, £288 (WAS £525), The Outnet

Anya Hindmarch

Kate matched her no-longer-available Anya Hindmarch bag with her floral dress and face mask during a royal engagement; she also owns the £475 Maud clutch.

Nevis Tote, £275 (WAS £395), Anya Hindmarch

Check out the full sale at Anya Hindmarch

Alexander McQueen

The Duchess owns a number of Alexander McQueen bags - she's particularly fond of the luxury brand's box clutches, as seen above. You can shop McQueen for up to 50% off on the Outnet.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN leather shoulder bag, £1,182 (WAS £2,150), The Outnet

Dolce & Gabbana

The stylish royal also has Dolce & Gabbana bags in her collection, like the 'Sicily' design, from £1150, seen above.

Dolce & Gabbana 3.5 crossbody bag, £571 (WAS £950), Farfetch

Longchamp

After attending the 2021 Euros final, Duchess Kate was spotted in her car alongside Prince William and son Prince George - as well as her foldable and packable Longchamp Le Pliage bag, which has been one of her go-to totes for years.

Le Pliage Bag, more colours, from £85, Longchamp

While Longchamp aren't currently having a sale but you can shop full-price styles and in the meantime, watch this space!

