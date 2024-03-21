'You are taking on Zara!' The £35 new M&S dress shoppers can't get enough of

I was scrolling on Instagram over lunchtime and something stopped me in my tracks - this Marks & Spencer dress, that's what!

No offence to M&S but I honestly thought this dress was Reformation or Rixo or even Zara… but no, this is a £35 dress that you can buy right now at M&S. How fashion, darling!

The comments are telling, with one fan writing: "Loving your clothes at the mo. You are taking on Zara! Thank you!"

Another wrote: "Yup, I need this dress."

M&S described the 'Cotton Rich Ribbed Bandeau Midi Dress' as the ultimate dress for "understated elegance"

The bandeau-style piece is cut to a bodycon style from fabric with a flattering ribbed texture.

I also am quite into the bag she's clutching, which is the new Faux Leather Woven Shopper, £49.50 / $86.99.

If you're worried this dress might feel restrictive, don't! With added stretch you get comfort. And the easy midi length will be a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

One fan commented that they loved the dress, but wished they had the figure to wear it. This dress might not be for everyone, but I think it'll look fantastic if you're going on a summer holiday and want a dress to wow in. You could wear during the day with a pair of slides and a panama hat and a beach bag.

Alternatively you could wear it in the evening with dramatic gold earrings - I love this chunky pair from Mint Velvet.

When I first saw this dress I thought it looked very Meghan Markle. I was convinced it was a replica of a dress she's worn in the past - but it turns out it's very similar to the long-sleeved bandeau dress she wore to the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York back in December 2022.

© Shutterstock Meghan Markle is a vision in white at the Ripple of Hope Awards

Whether it looks like a Meghan dress or not, this is a dress that's really making an impact with the fash pack on Instagram. Watch out Zara, M&S is coming for your crown.