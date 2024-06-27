The Reiss US summer sale is here – 10 chic looks we're shopping

Worn by some of the most stylish celebrities and royals, Reiss is the premium fashion label synonymous with timelessly chic tailoring and elegant eveningwear.
And now the brand has unveiled its summer sale, with up to 50% off womenswear and menswear until 28 July.
Within the range you'll find dresses, trousers, knitwear, blouses, jackets and swimwear at huge savings, spelling the perfect time to invest in your summer workwear or holiday wardrobe, or stock up in time for autumn.
Taking a buy now, wear forever approach, we've compiled ten of our favorite items to shop today...
How I chose the best Reiss sale items
Investment pieces: For this edit I selected the hero items to give you max cost per wear season after season, so that your purchases are a more sustainable, considered choice. Think neutral colorways, high quality fabrics and flattering cuts to work for office days, weekend wear and more.
Stock availability: I searched for items with the best availability across all sizes at the time of going to press.
Why you should trust me
Having worked in the lifestyle team at HELLO! for over 8 years and at other leading glossies before that, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands and trends. My approach to shopping the sales is to invest in items you'd still buy at full RRP to avoid any shopper remorse.
Shop the Reiss US summer sale
1/10
Seren Denim Belted Playsuit
In a lightweight lyocell fabric, this utilitarian-style denim playsuit will prove versatile during the warmer months. Wear with flat leather sandals or white trainers.
2/10
Cosette Linen Blend Drape Mini Dress
Summer spells the perfect opportunity to don a breezy white dress. This one has a chic ruched halter neckline and a draped cut to stay cool in the heat.
3/10
Millie Tailored Single Breasted Suit Blazer
In a pretty powder pink, wear this single-breasted blazer with diagonal pockets with its matching trousers or a denim midi skirt for a sharp take on summer workwear.
4/10
India Lyocell Blend Wrap Detail Mini Dress
With its comfortable linen and cotton blend, this mini dress has a lightweight texture with adjustable straps and a wrap-over hemline. Pair with flat leather sandals and shades for an effortless off-duty look.
5/10
June Single Breasted Suit Waistcoat
Waistcoats remain a chic addition to any workwear or occasion look. This pale blue one in soft woven Tencel has matching trousers, shorts and a blazer if you want try a modern take on the three-piece suit.
6/10
Tyra Silk High-Low Wrap Skirt
Made from 100% silk, this wrap skirt will give any evening look an instant upgrade. Team with a satin blouse in pale pink or oyster grey and a black tux jacket on cooler nights.
7/10
Claude High Rise Flared Trousers
A pair of cream tailored trousers will prove a versatile addition to any wardrobe. With their signature high-rise, flared cut, the stretch fabric of this pair offers a flattering, sharp silhouette.
8/10
Leighton Viscose-Linen Tie Waist Mini Dress
In a comfortable viscose-linen blend, this khaki coloured utility-inspired dress has an adjustable waist tie, button-front closure and elasticated cuffs for an effortless take on summer dressing.
9/10
Fern Bodycon Ruched Mini Dress
With its slinky modal fabric and ruched shape, this dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline and side split, making it perfect for sundown drinks.
10/10
Sienna Crepe Wide Leg Suit Trousers
In a subtle-stretch crepe fabric, these wide leg suit trousers have a mid-rise cut and side-slip pockets. Wear with the matching waistcoat and jacket or contrast with denim for a classic, all-American look.
We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage