Stacey Solomon's personalised heart necklace is so classy - and it's on sale

When you’ve got an important meeting or big event, you want your best jewellery on for luck, am I wrong? I bet Stacey Solomon would agree with me!

The Sort Your Life Out star posted a video of herself getting ready for “an important meeting” and I couldn’t take my eyes off her beautiful necklace. Naturally, I had to track it down and share the details in the HELLO! Online shopping pages. It would be rude not to. First, check it out in the video below:

WATCH: Stacey shows off her new necklace as she preps for interview

Stacey’s necklace wasn’t hard to find - she works with jewellery brand Abbott Lyon, so that was my first port of call. Her new bling is the brand’s lovely personalised Double Heart Token Necklace, available in silver or gold, and you can mix and match the metals to your heart’s content. Stacey went with all silver and chose the delicate Sphere Chain - which is included in the price - but here’s also a more chunky Oval Link Chain Necklace available for an extra £10, which I really love too. Difficult choice!

Each of the hearts can be personalised with words, names or initials of your choice. It would make a great gift for a mum, personalised with her kids’ names - I can also see this being a total winner for Valentine’s Day (feel free to send this article along to him if needs a subtle hint!)

The added bonus is that Stacey’s necklace is currently on sale, so you can get it for 10% off, taking the price from £89 to £80.10, whether you choose a gold or silver finish. Every little helps, after all — especially at this time of year!

Double Heart Token Necklace by Abbott Lyon © Abbott Lyon £80.10 (SAVE 10%) FROM ABBOTT LYON



What are verified shoppers saying about Stacey’s heart necklace?

The Abbott Lyon Double Heart Token Necklace has an impressive 4.71 five-star rating, based on 17 reviews. The reviews are really positive — “stunning,” “perfect,” and “fantastic” are words that are repeated over and over in the reviews section, which is very promising indeed.

“Far classier than the Tiffany double pendant which I also have. Love the personalised touch,” says one happy shopper. Wow, high praise indeed!

Says another: “I’ve recently had twins and wanted something personal with their names on, as well as my little girl's name. This necklace is perfect, now I have all my babies' names and my wedding date on a beautiful necklace!”

Stacey's necklace is available in gold and silver finishes and you can mix and match the metals

Were there any negative reviews? I had to dig to find them but one shopper wasn’t happy with the look of the engraving, another said that the hearts were much thinner than they looked in the photos.

Is there anything there that would put me off ordering this necklace? Honestly, no. The necklace comes with a two year-warranty, which is great for peace of mind. Abbott Lynn is generally known for producing good quality, stylish-looking jewellery, so their products are a safe bet. They use high-quality plating making their pieces extra durable and water-resistant, and they have an extra protective layer which means no tarnishing and no green necks.

The fact Stacey likes the brand says a lot to me. She only backs brands that she truly rates and this is no exception.

Oh, and if you were wondering about Stacey’s important meeting, she was at the Boots offices talking about taking her haircare brand Rehab “to the next most exciting level.” Stacey, I hope your necklace brought you luck!