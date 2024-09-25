Stacey Solomon’s ‘ridiculously soft’ cosy new cardie is just what I’ve been looking for

I’ve been looking for a new cardigan for the colder weather setting in - and lucky me, Stacey Solomon has just served it right up for me! I don’t know what it is about cardies, I just don’t feel cute in them. But there’s no danger of that with this new style, just look at it!

The Fluffy Knit Embellished Bow Detail Cardigan is the standout piece that caught my eye from Stacey’s freshly dropped In The Style collection for autumn.

Stacey Solomon In the Style Fluffy Knit Embellished Bow Detail Cardigan © Stacey Solomon / In the Style £36 AT IN THE STYLE



It’s a super snuggly black fluffy knit with a v-neck and an absolutely adorable bow detail. It’s the perfect upgrade for your ‘nice top and jeans combo’ to layer over the top and the fact it’s black means it’ll go with anything.

I’ve not tried this personally (yet!) but one of my biggest gripes with knitwear is that it can irritate the skin. But Stacey promises: “Not one thing is itchy - it’s all ridiculously soft because comfort has always been a massive priority.”

I love how Stacey styled this with leather trousers (also from her new collection if you want to grab a pair too - they're scuplting) but this would look just as good with a pair of jeans - as the model shots show - or a pair of smart black trousers and boots if you want to dress it up a bit.

© In The Style Thecosy knot is perfect for the colder weather that's setting in

If you do want to get the cardigan then don’t hang about - Stacey’s In The Style drops sell out fairly quickly, with the cutest pieces going first.

And this is Stacey’s last ever collection for the brand! The Loose Women star was feeling emotional as she helped launch the pieces on her Instagram, saying: “I can’t believe this is my last ever collection… I’m so proud of every single collection and I’m so grateful for the love and support you’ve always shown them. It feels like the end of an era for me.”

Want to see more unique black cardigans for autumn? Check out this ASOS number that has a maxi length that makes it stand out from the crowd. I also love this Scandi-style Finery London cardi with striking button fastenings and the knitted pattern on the yoke.