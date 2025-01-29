Kimberley Walsh's sheer skirt is a trend I'm seeing everywhere right now

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh stepped out wearing a glam evening look for the National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals in Manchester and her super sheer pearl-embellished skirt is set to be a major trend in 2025. The 43-year-old paired her sheer midi skirt with a black tuxedo blazer, strappy sandals and a simple black clutch bag - someone please invite me somewhere fabulous so I can wear this exact outfit, thank you.

If you're wondering how to style a sheer skirt, or you're on the hunt for a glam outfit for a birthday night out, Kimberley's two-piece should definitely be on your radar. And luckily for us, her look is available now on Nadine Merabi. Keep reading for all the info.

© Instagram Kimberley Walsh is giving major date night inspo with this outfit

The sheer trend looks like it's here to stay, and once it enters into our wardrobe, it doesn't give up easily. The barely-there look have been a staple on the red carpets and on fashion influencers in recent months.

Kimberley teamed the chic two-piece with some luxurious shoes from Sophia Webster, known for their timeless, quality designs. These sandals are sky-high - only a pop star could make these look comfy, that's for sure.

Shop Kimberley Walsh's exact look

EXACT MATCH £245 AT NADINE MERABI This is the same skirt Kimberley Walsh wore. Style with a slip underneath or big pants. This skirt looks great with heels or boots. CLOSE MATCH £89 AT KAREN MILLEN Style this piece with almost anything, from a cropped T-shirt and boots to a blouse and heels for elevated occasion dressing. CLOSE MATCH £35 AT NEXT ONLINE This affordable skirt features pearl detail and an elasticated waist. There is a lining underneath this skirt.

EXACT MATCH £375 AT NADINE MERABI Designed to define your waist, Kimberley's blazer dress is the ultimate silhouette enhancer. Pair with everything or wear it solo.

CLOSE MATCH £44.99 AT H&M UK H&M shoppers say this blazer is true to size. Style with dramatic feline eyes and statement earrings. CLOSE MATCH £58.40 AT JOHN LEWIS French Connection's Azra Carey Satin Collar Mini Blazer Dress is an effortless chic LBD - and it's on sale. Style with chic pattern tights.



EXACT MATCH £475 AT SOPHIA WEBSTER These shoes are celebrity-approved and I love the sparkling crystal beaded heel detail.

CLOSE MATCH £11 AT NEW LOOK This New Look sale pair are too good not to include - and they're bedazzled.

I would class myself as a celebrity fashion expert having worked in this industry for over 15 years, and I know Kimberley's look is stylish and better yet, it's easy to copy. You could shop the exact look via the Nadine Merabi website, or you could shop around for something a little more affordable if these exact items are out of your budget.

I've tried on this outfit before - I don't have a picture, sorry. The blazer is such incredible quality, and you'll be able to wear this with your jeans for other occasions. I expected the skirt to be elasticated, but it has a zip closure. One verified shopper said: "Elegant but see-through. Needs a slip or to be brave!" and I totally agree. The skirt is completely sheer, so you may need to think about the underwear you choose.

It's also available in a new ivory shade - perfect for any bride-to-be ladies out there.

© Nadine Merabi Calling all 2025 brides - how fabulous would this look on you

This outfit combination is the ultimate blend of on-trend and timeless at the same time - and that's no mean feat. The skirt is slightly risque, making it a fab date night option. It has a cool yet effortless edge, and the structured blazer and strappy sandals really work together. And to top it off, she has kept her hair and makeup pretty classic.