Cat Deeley's floral blouse on This Morning is very twee but I absolutely love it

Cat Deeley tends to wear many hats when it comes to her outfits on This Morning.

For one episode she might be wearing sexy vinyl leggings and on another episode she might look like she's just been cast in a remake of Little House On The Prairie. This is not a dig by the way, I love it.

Mixing up her looks depending on her mood for that day might make her the most relatable TV host ever. For Monday morning's show Cat decided on a cute folk-style blouse from Mint Velvet, one of my favourite high-street shops in the UK.

© Instagram Cat and Ben joined by Leanne from The Traitors on This Morning

The white floral print blouse features a high neckline, pin-tuck detailing, ruffle shoulders, long sleeves, and buttoned cuffs - it's very twee, it's very ladylike and it's very very chic. It's also something I probably wouldn't have considered until I saw Cat wearing it on the hit ITV programme.

Priced at £99 (or $165 if you're reading this in the states), this top is part of Mint Velvet's new SS25 collection, and it's giving me a real taster of what we can expect when it comes to the trends we'll all be copying.

EXACT MATCH: Mint Velvet White Floral Print Cotton Blouse © Mint Velvet £99 AT MINT VELVET $165 AT MINT VELVET USA

While the model on the Mint Velvet website has been styled with white jeans and a dark brown belt, Cat has opted for a trusty pair of blue jeans with a gorgeous suede tan belt. The 48-year-old Birmingham-born TV presenter also had a glowing tan, which I predict is Self Glow by James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops as Cat's makeup artist told me she loved them recently in an exclusive interview about Cat's morning beauty regimen.

We're not quite ready for bare ankles (it is still very cold here in the UK), so Cat resisted the urge and instead she opted for brown suede knee-high boots that she tucked her jeans into.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley's full look on Monday 27 January 2025

If Cat's Mint Velvet top is a little out of your price range, I've also found this beauty from New Look. At first glance I actually thought this £29.99 top was Cat's actual top but then I realised there were some differences when I zoomed in, and I had to keep on digging.

© New Look New Look's floral £29.99 top looks very similar to Cat's Mint Velvet design

What do you think of Cat's twee outfit? Will you be copying! I definitely will. Right now it's a little too chilly for tops like this (sweater weather!) but under the bright lights of the studio, Cat gave us some spring style inspo. Bring on those warmer temperatures.