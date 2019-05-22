Rochelle Humes shares rare photo of daughter smiling on holiday Happy birthday Rochelle!

Rochelle Humes was one very proud mum on Monday when her first-born Alaia-Mai turned six. The This Morning presenter paid tribute to her little girl on social media as she marked her special day, and chose to post a picture of Alaia from a recent holiday. While Rochelle is careful to protect her chidlrens' privacy and only ever shares photos that hide their faces, she decided to share a lovely picture of Alaia's lovely smile and dimples – which went down a treat with her fans. In the caption, Rochelle wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday to the girl with the biggest smile and my first born baby Alaia. Where do I even start with you, the pride I have for you knows no bounds."

Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia turned six this week

She continued: "From your intelligence and confidence to your kindness, you blow my mind every single day. I really lucked out when I got to be your Mummy, thanks for loving us all the way you do. You might be 6 now but you’ll always be my baby. Ps please stop growing now." Fans were quick to comment on the candid photo, with one writing: "Happy birthday gorgeous Alaia, hope she has a lovely day," while another wrote: "She'll be 16 before you know it, happy birthday!" In the past, Rochelle's friends have reacted to photos of the star when she was younger, observing just how much she looks like Alaia.

Rochelle and Marvin are the doting parents to two girls

While Rochelle and her husband Marvin often talk about Alaia and her younger sister Valentina, they deliberately hide their faces in all photos posted on social media in a bid to protect their privacy. This is something that is common with a lot of celebrities, including Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Alex Jones and Robbie Williams. Recently, the former Saturdays singer explained her reason for doing so when asked by a fan on Instagram. She said: "As their parent I choose to protect their privacy until they are old enough to choose whether or not they want to be in the public eye. Nothing to do with me thinking I'm someone I'm not, I just want them to decide." She added: "Everybody in life parents different and that's our prerogative."

