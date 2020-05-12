Take a tour of Holland's famous tulip fields from home - watch the video

So what if you couldn't experience the world's most amazing garden - and its iconic tulip fields - in full bloom, in person - because you can now enjoy them virtually instead. The Keukenhof in Holland has released the most gorgeous video touring its park, which is in full bloom right now, with over 7 million flowers including hyacinths, roses, lilies and of course, tulips. Normally, the flower park is open from April to May 10 when its flowers are at their finest and sees people from across the globe walk amongst its flowers - it's perfect Instagram-fodder too. But as the garden has been closed since April due to the coronavirus crisis, this video, posted to their YouTube channel, is the next best thing for floral fans and is downright relaxing too. If only it was smell-o-vision - spritz some floral perfume instead and it'll be like you're right there!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Enjoy the Keukenhof in Holland and its world-famous tulip fields, from home

