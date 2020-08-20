Weekend plans sorted! Best things to do in London and at home See both virtual and physical things to do...

It's been a weird few months in London! With bars, restaurants and other attractions opening up again following the coronavirus lockdown (and the city starting to look less like a ghost town!) people will be keen to begin planning their weekend activities – whether that's from the confines of their own home or exploring the city.

Want to organise something fun to do in London this weekend but don't know where to start? We've compiled a list of some of our favourite events to help, but don't forget to pack a face mask and check the website ahead of travelling...

Step inside the Harry Potter world

Harry Potter fans listen up! If you've binge-watched all the movies a hundred times during lockdown, then it's time to head on a walking tour to see some over 10 movie set locations. You'll get to visit places such as platform 9 ¾ and the Leaky Cauldron, and while it costs £18 for adults, children aged 11 and below go free.

WHEN: Saturday 22 August 2020 10am - 1pm

WHERE: Starts at King Cross train station

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

Test your detective skills with a treasure hunt

If the weather stays warm, there's no better place to be than exploring the streets of London. Choose from 10 areas of London including London Bridge, and Covent Garden and work with a friend or partner to solve puzzles and win the treasure. Choose your teammate wisely!

WHEN: Book a slot

WHERE: Choose from 10 locations

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Bring the Costa del Sol to you

Who needs the Costa Del Sol when you have the Costa del Tottenham? Described as an ‘all-weather tropical industrial paradise’, the N17 club The Cause has all the features you'd expect from an international holiday, from palm trees to frozen margaritas. And for those worrying about following social distancing guidelines, the newly expanded warehouse space means there is plenty of distance between yourself and others. We've got our eye on the bottomless brunch with live entertainment and 10 different craft beers.

WHEN: Saturday 22 August 2020 12 - 6pm

WHERE: Costa Del Tottenham, Ashley Road, London, N17 9LZ

For more information visit costadeltottenham.co.uk

See unBEElievable art installations

Could we bee (sorry, we couldn't help ourselves) more excited to visit The Yards Covent Garden? The new art installations are inspired by, you guessed it, bees. From a 50ft floral mural to an immersive ‘honey factory’, there's plenty to see and learn along the way. Plus, you may even catch a glimpse of The Yards’ colony of up to 240,000 bees, who live in hives on the rooftops.

WHEN: Until autumn

WHERE: The Yards, 17 Slingsby Place, St Martin's Courtyard, London WC2E 9AB

For more information visit theyardscoventgarden.co.uk

Virtual cocktail party

Just because lots of holidays have been cancelled or postponed doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a cocktail and some live music here at home. Cocktail Porter is hosting a virtual weekend presentation called We Out Here Festival, which includes two limited edition cocktail kits: spiced rum-based The Tiki Tropical Punch and the gin-based Pink Spritz. Get either delivered to your doorstep and enjoy live performances & DJ sets from the likes of Sun Ra: Marshall Allen’s Cosmic Tones.

WHEN: Until 23 August 2020

WHERE: At home

For more information visit cocktailporter.co.uk

Take your tea drinking to the next level

For all tea lovers out there, make sure to take a visit to South Kensington's latest hangout - Tease. The trendy tea bar serves up a wide range of blends and flavours, ranging from iced teas to health shots. The never-ending menu includes their healthy take on a hot chocolate, Cosmosis, made with raw cacao, and a homemade Madagascar Vanilla Iced Matcha. Enjoy!

WHEN: Any time

WHERE: 19 Harrington Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 3ES

For more information visit lovetease.com

Storytime with David Walliams

Those who don't fancy leaving the house can enjoy a relaxing weekend at home with Royal Albert Home: Storytime with David Walliams. Listening to David Walliams read an extract from his children’s stories is the perfect activity for the whole family to enjoy, and it isn't weather-dependent!

WHEN: Saturday 22 August 2020, 2pm

WHERE: Online, at home

For more information visit royalalberthall.com

