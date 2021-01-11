Hailey Bieber models tiny bikini in intimate beach photo The model and Love Yourself singer holidayed in Hawaii

Hailey Bieber recently embarked on what she described as an "adventure" with husband Justin Bieber – and there are plenty of photos to prove it.

One of the snaps the 24-year-old model shared on Instagram shows her wearing a tiny black string bikini as she cuddled up to Justin on a sunlounger.

Sporting a fresh-faced makeup look and wet hair, Hailey lay side-on in the intimate beach photo, showcasing her toned abs, while her husband opted for bright yellow swimming shorts.

More photos show the pair dressed in different beach attire, including a snorkel mask and flippers, as they climbed rocks after enjoying a swim in the sea.

WATCH: Hailey Beiber discusses mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

From hiking through the woods to relaxing on the beach and kissing at sunset, it's clear the loved-up couple were enjoying their break, which Justin later revealed was in Hawaii.

Jealous, us? Never. And it appears as though Hailey's fans were equally as stunned with the idyllic holiday photos.

Hailey showcased her figure in a string bikini

"You’re so pretty. Dear lord," one follower remarked, while a second wrote: "How naturally fresh and gorgeous are you."

The Ocean's Eight star previously revealed how she maintains her toned figure and flawless complexion using the same exercise: hot yoga.

Hailey and Justin looked so loved-up in their holiday photos

"I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable, and you’re stretched out easier. You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it! I’m obsessed and it’s addictive," Hailey told Us Weekly.

As for her abs, she trained to be a ballet dancer and has admitted to loving barre classes, which focus on small movements with high repetitions, sometimes using weights or resistance bands.

The couple enjoyed snorkelling on their trip to Hawaii

Hailey and Justin live in a mansion in Beverly Hills which they bought for $8.5million dollars (£6.9million) in 2019.

The pair gave fans another glimpse inside the property in December when the Love Yourself singer shared a romantic picture of himself hugging and kissing Hailey whilst she held onto their pet dog.

"These are nights I only could have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night you know what I'm talking about," he captioned the black and white shot.

Some fans took the word "crib" as a hint they are expecting their first baby together. One asked: "Pregnant???" whilst a second remarked: "OMG, it could be true! Baby Bieber!" The couple have previously admitted they are not yet ready to become parents.

