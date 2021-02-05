10 best Valentine's Day gift experiences from Virgin, Selfridges & more

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and while Zoom calls and sofa celebrations are on the cards this year, it doesn't mean that you can't treat your special one to something a little different from the norm. Whether you're in the market for an at-home gift experience or a post-lockdown day out with your Valentine, we've rounded up the best from Virgin, Selfridges, Buy A Gift and more. After all, materials things rarely last forever, but memories certainly will.

Knowing what to buy, however, can be easier said than done. From afternoon tea to wine tasting at home, a hot air balloon flight to theatre tickets and a romantic meal at London's finest restaurants, there's something for everyone...

RELATED: Valentine's Day decoration ideas for a lockdown love fest: balloon arches, rose petals, confetti & more

Best at home gift experiences for Valentine's Day

Afternoon tea for two at home

For just £38 you can get an afternoon tea from Piglet's Pantry delivered straight to your doorstep. Jam-packed with traditional and meat-free savoury bites, a selection of cakes, scones, and of course tea, choose from classic, vegetarian, and vegan afternoon tea sets.

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk.

READ: 11 best heart print pyjamas for Valentine's Day: M&S, ASOS, Selfridges & more

At home wine tasting with tutorial and taster British cheese box for two

A match made in heaven, you can never go wrong with cheese and wine. Grab your Valentine and take part in a wine tasting tutorial hosted by a WSET qualified wine expert across six delicious vintages, all via Zoom. Pick your preferred date and your six 150ml bottles of red, white and rose wine will be shipped straight to your door. You'll also find a taster British cheese box for two which includes a mature Cheddar, smooth red Leicester, and creamy Lancashire – delicious!

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk.

MORE: 26 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking cute, creative & unique gifts she's certain to love

SHOP: 41 best Valentine's gift ideas for him: Funny, unique & thoughtful presents he'll love

Virtual cooking class for two

Try something new and take a virtual cooking class for two with an expert chef, who will demonstrate each step in detail. Pick your perfect main from a variety of choices, such as lamb tagine with couscous or kung pao cauliflower with rice and you'll receive an ingredients list in advance so you can pop to the shops in time.

For more information visit buyagift.co.uk.

At home cocktail making class for two

Bars may be closed but that doesn't mean you can't whip up a restaurant-quality cocktail from the comfort of your own home. Sign up for an award-winning virtual masterclass that's fun and interactive. As well as a kit stocked with enough spirits and ingredients for five cocktails, you'll receive all the professional-standard equipment needed for the class, including a cocktail shaker, strainer, bar spoon, and jigger/measure. All you need to provide is a knife and cutting board – cheers!

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk.

Best Valentine's Day gift experiences for post-lockdown celebrations in London

Glow Up Gift Experience

SHOP NOW

Treat your Valentine to a luxury pamper session at Selfridges. The Glow Up Gift experience is priced at £120 and includes a one-to-one make-up session with a beauty concierge expert, followed by a 45-minute deluxe manicure at Nails Inc, and a blow-dry and style at Daniel Galvin.

For more information visit selfridges.com.

Movie night at the cinema

SHOP NOW

Calling all film fans! For £250 you can book a private film screening for two in the VIP room at The Cinema at Selfridges. Cosy up with a film of your choice, a bottle of Champagne, popcorn and snacks.

For more information visit selfridges.com.

Hot air balloon flight for two

Searching for something less traditional? Surprise your Valentine with an unforgettable flight in one of Virgin's hot air balloons at sunrise. Seriously romantic, take to the skies from one of the brand's 1000 locations nationwide.

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk.

Two night hotel break

Give your Valentine something to look forward to by booking a two night hotel break for your post-lockdown travels. Buy A Gift's voucher includes a choice of hundreds of top-quality properties located all over the UK and Europe – from Cornish towns to the remote Scottish Highlands and Rome, Italy.

For more information buyagift.co.uk.

View from The Shard and dinner with fizz at Marco Pierre White

Wine and dine your loved one with a three course meal at Marco Pierre White's New York Italian followed by an incredible trip to see the view from The Shard. Boasting 360 degree panoramic views, you and your guest will have the best seat in the house as you ascend to the observation deck in a high-speed 'kaleidoscopic' lift, which reaches up to 800ft above the city.

For more information visit buyagift.co.uk.

Theatre tickets to a West End show for two

Once theatres are reopened enjoy a captivating performance in the iconic West End. Choose from a great selection of London's best-loved theatre shows, including Wicked, Hairspray, Mary Poppins, Only Fools and Horses, and more.

For more information visit buyagift.co.uk.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.