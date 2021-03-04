10 Amazon Explore virtual experiences to try: From tarot reading to taco making

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

With an increasing number of vaccinations and the impending rise of vaccine availability, the light at the end of the proverbial coronavirus pandemic tunnel is getting a little brighter. Still, it’s not quite clear when we’ll be able to travel like we used to.

MORE: Best things to do in London that will feel safe following COVID-1

As we continue to navigate this new normal, there are some new ways to experience the sights and sounds of international destinations we can’t reach at the moment (at least not the way we did pre-pandemic) via Amazon’s new Amazon Explore experiences.

Go taco making in Mexico, tour Venice, and more with Amazon Explore

The virtual experiences are led by local experts and are live-streamed directly to you at home. Users can choose from over 250 experiences from shopping experiences to food tours, to historic and cultural tours across over 20 different geographic locations.

We’ve hand-selected 10 of those experiences to help you continue to battle pandemic boredom.

1. Take a 60-minute taco making class with a professional chef

If you’ve been dreaming of vacationing in Mexico, but haven’t made it to Tulum or Cancun just yet, amp up your taco-making skills with a 60-minute taco-making class with a professional chef. You’ll learn how to make a tortilla from scratch and a variety of tacos.

60-minute taco making class, $35, Amazon Explore

2. Take a virtual tour through Prague

Travel virtually through the most beautiful parts of Prague's Castle District and the Lesser Town. Your host will take you to the most picturesque parts of the city, including through the Lesser Town, Prague's baroque gem and the Charles Bridge, the most popular sight in the city. You’ll also learn about the history and culture of the surrounding area.

Prague virtual tour, $70, Amazon Explore

3. Take a virtual walking tour of Oslo's highlights

Tour the Norwegian capital of Oslo with a host who will provide insight on how Norway's democracy works with its monarchy, as well as the country's leadership in green energy and low crime. At the end of your tour, you can shop for Norwegian souvenirs at Audhild Viken Julehuset.

Virtual walking tour of Oslo's highlights, $69, Amazon Explore

4. Take a virtual pasta-making class with the Toscana Mia sisters in Italy

Join Simonetta and Paola, the Toscana Mia Sisters, for a pasta-making class where you’ll learn how to make fettuccine with a traditional mushroom or tomato sauce. You'll get step-by-step instructions to make the dish, learn more about Italy and its food, and chat with them too.

Virtual Pasta Making Class in Italy, $52.50, Amazon Explore

MORE: 17 luxurious celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen to be believed

5. Take a French virtual baking class & learn a little French too

Join Jess of The Lincoln Apartment Bakery, and Flour Power virtually in Montreal as you whip up profiteroles and eclairs and practice your plus French while you’re at it. Before your lesson, you'll receive a list of ingredients to grab so you can be ready to bake with your host.

At the beginning of the class, you’ll learn French greetings and food vocabulary, and then you’ll practice with Jess while your sweets are baking. The lesson is geared towards French beginners but can be customized for intermediate speakers as well.

Virtual French Baking Class, $79, Amazon Explore

6. Take a virtual trip to the Sensoji in Tokyo

Over thirty million people visited the Sensoji Temple each year before the pandemic, and now you can see it for yourself at home. You’ll take a virtual trip to the Sensoji Temple, located at the heart of Asakusa, Tokyo, and will explore the grounds. You’ll visit the holy ground, learn about the miracle story of the temple and the architecture of the area, and will even get a peek at hidden spots only locals know about.

Virtual trip to the Sensoji in Tokyo, $10, Amazon Explore

7. Take an Oil Painting Class

As you prep for your post-pandemic trip to Italy, embrace your inner Van Gogh and join an expert instructor who will teach you how to oil paint a masterpiece on a canvas. Jenny Fin will teach you basic color mixing and demonstrate material use and techniques, as you work alongside her from home.

Oil Painting Experience, $31.50, Amazon Explore

8. Cook Spanish Paella with a chef in Barcelona

Craving authentic Spanish paella? This experience is for you. You can learn how to make the dish with a chef from Barcelona, Spain in this cooking class where you’ll learn step-by-step how to prepare the dish.

The chef will be prepared with all of the ingredients necessary to make the paella, including fresh seafood, meat, and vegetables, or a delicious vegetarian Paella. You’ll receive the list of ingredients and kitchen equipment you will need to make paella from your home, and you’ll also learn about general Spanish cooking techniques and ingredients.

Spanish Paella cooking class, $34.30, Amazon Explore

9. Take a scenic tour of Piazzo San Marco and more Venice highlights

Virtually visit some of the most famed sights in Venice as you tour the area around the Piazza San Marco with a local host. You’ll also see St Mark's Basilica, Doge's Palace, and the Bridge of Sighs.

Scenic Venice tour, $66, Amazon Explore

10. Take a Tarot Card Reading Class

For 30 minutes you’ll how to do a simple tarot spread perfect for first-time tarot enthusiasts and casual readers. You’ll also get a personalized tarot card reading for a goal developed in your session with the host.

Tarot card reading class, $30, Amazon Explore

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.