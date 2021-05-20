15 best all-inclusive hotels with top reviews

All-inclusive hotels are great: no need to feel guilty about spoiling yourself with an extra cocktail or a lavish dinner and no worrying about hidden extras. Whatever your budget, there is a vast array of choice when it comes to all-inclusive holidays, from luxurious and family to cheap and cheerful. We’ve scoured the globe to find real reviews and the best-rated hotels out there, whether you are staying in Europe, heading off to the Caribbean or living it up in Mexico.

Best Luxurious All-Inclusive Resorts

Creta Maris Beach Resort, Greece

This Greek hotel boasts six outdoor pools, a waterpark, open-air cinema, Hamman spa and diving centre. One review said: “It’s a very Cretan style hotel with excellent service, very friendly staff and a chilled atmosphere but with plenty to do.”

Sandals Royal Bahamian, Bahamas

This resort has its own exclusive offshore island where guests can take a complimentary ferry and enjoy its two pristine white beaches and waters renowned for their snorkelling. One guest commented: “It was never crowded, had hammocks in the ocean, lots of loungers at the pool and the beach. The restaurant was delicious without a long wait time and, for those that love to take pictures, this island had spots every two feet! It was extremely relaxing and gorgeous.”

The Palms, Zanzibar

Understated elegance is the best way to describe this all-inclusive sanctuary. Staff make guests feel relaxed and really special, the beaches are untouched and the cuisine is second to none. “The Palms is paradise. It’s Heaven on Earth. Customer service at its best from the Janitor to the manager,” said one guest.

Excellence Playa Mujeres, Cancun

This adults-only, all-inclusive resort boasts a white private beach, a full-service spa, a Greg Normal signature golf course and gourmet cuisine served in 10 restaurants. One reviewer gushed: “Whatever you do, stay here at least once in your lifetime.”

Hermitage Bay, Antigua

This independently-owned resort comprises of 30 eco-luxury suites situated in a secluded bay. There’s 1200ft of natural beach and reef to enjoy, daily a la carte menus and glorious sunsets. “The views are simply stunning and no picture can do it justice,” said one guest.

Best Family All-Inclusive Resorts

Barut Lara, Antalya, Turkey

There’s plenty for everyone at this Turkish resort with eight restaurants, a Thalasso Centre, an on-site nightclub, children’s clubs and indoor and outdoor pools with water slides. “Great for kids and loads to keep them entertained,” said one guest.

Guana Island, The Caribbean

“One of the most beautiful places on earth to go to,” described one reviewer. With private pools, grass tennis courts, stunning hikes, on-site massages, its own orchard and incredible food, who are we to disagree?

Gloria Palace Amadores Thalasso & Hotel, Gran Canaria, Spain

This hotel boasts one of Europe's best-equipped thalassotherapy centres, but there’s plenty for the younger ones to do too with kids’ clubs, huge swimming pools and lots of family-friendly entertainment. “Beautiful surroundings, great facilities and food. Our first visit here but won’t be our last,” said one guest.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Great for older children, this hotel’s Teen Club offers Xbox Kinect, billiards and air hockey, karaoke and a mini disco. There’s also kayaking for those feeling a little more adventurous, and a spa and breathtaking views for the grown-ups. “With six boys, ranging from 14-19, we had a blast with the entertainment staff. We kayaked, played beach volleyball and hit some tennis balls.”

Radisson Blu Hotel, Edinburgh

Located in the heart of the capital’s Royal Mile, this hotel is the perfect base for a family city break in Edinburgh. After pounding the cobbles, you can relax in the spa while the kids enjoy the indoor heated swimming pool or a yummy dinner in the Itchycoo Bar & Kitchen. “I had freshly made porridge every morning (well, we were in Scotland) while my partner made full use of the buffet. Everything was delicious and nicely cooked as well as in plentiful supply,” said one guest.

Cheap All-Inclusive Resorts

Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort And Villas, Greece

Despite its very affordable price tag, each room at the Atrium Palace has a private balcony or terrace with a view of the sea and the gardens. While you are sunning yourself around the pool, the kids can enjoy a variety of games, splash around in their own pool or run around the playground. “Really a place where Greek hospitality meets with excellent service,” said one holidaymaker.

Villa Varadero, Mexico

With four outdoor pools, two poolside bars, on-site spa facilities and on-site dining at Mesa del Capitan, Villa Varadero offers an amazing holiday at a very reasonable price. One review read: “This hotel is a wonderful way to experience Mexico. The food was awesome with actual Mexican food. The room was excellent value for the price we paid.”

Labranda Corralejo Village, Fuerteventura, Spain

The nearest sandy beach is just a 300-metre walk away but with an outdoor pool, volleyball, spa and children’s facilities, there is plenty to keep you entertained if that’s too far. One guest gushed: “The gardens were beautiful and immaculately kept. We were on an all-inclusive basis and meals were great, breakfast in particular.”

Orchidea Blu, Rimini, Italy

Whether you make for the rooftop terrace and enjoy a sundowner or have a dip in the cool, refreshing pool, Orchidea Blu Hotel has a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere that has guests coming back time and time again. “I will definitely return to this place not only because of the location and the quality of the staff, but because they made us feel like family,” said one holidaymaker.

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, The Caribbean

With breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea combined with a sparkling cityscape, this resort is truly special. As well as a 24-hour casino and vast array of restaurants, a water taxi can transport you to a 40-acre private island where you can watch flamingos roam freely while you enjoy world-class spa treatments.

