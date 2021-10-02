Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway The star is visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Nicole Scherzinger's latest video should come with an envy warning – not only is the star soaking up the sunshine from the Caribbean, but she's doing so while looking incredible in a tiny leopard print bikini.

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

The star shot a short TikTok video which she then also uploaded to Instagram to show off her idyllic island surroundings – and fans were completely blown away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger wows fans with cute bikini and epic views

As well as the vistas, Nicole's followers couldn't help but notice her animal-print bikini and gym-honed figure. One wrote: "Perfect bikini choice. You look amazing from head to toe," while another added: "Beautiful just like your voice."

Many followers decided to express their thoughts simply with emojis, leaving a slew of fire icons and love hearts in the comments section.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shows off very toned bikini body in must-see surfboarding clip

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans share intimate kissing photo after marking 1st anniversary

Love Nicole's leopard print two piece? You're in luck because ASOS have a very similar triangle bikini for just £20! Be quick, we think it won't be around for long.

Mix and match leopard print bikini, £20, ASOS

Nicole lip synced for her fans and then spun around to reveal her panoramic views from what appears to be an epic villa. The balcony offers up views of the piercing blue sea and there are plenty of sun loungers making it the perfect place to relax.

Nicole and her partner Thom Evans love to travel

The singer captioned the clip: "Canouan, I’m here @trendingtravel.co.uk @mo_canouan #canouan."

Canouan is a very small island in the Grenadines reaching just 5.6k at its widest point and it has a tiny population of under 2,000 people – a proper paradise retreat.

Nicole, who lives in Los Angeles with her partner Thom Evans, is always jet-setting and sharing her trips on Instagram, and her luxury lifestyle hasn't gone unnoticed with her loyal following.

The star has a stunning base in LA

One fan commented: "I can't keep up with you babe. I swear you're in a different part of the world every day [laughing face emoji and love heart emoji]."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.