Harry Kane's wife Kate shares rare pictures from luxurious summer holiday in the Bahamas and Florida The couple spent some weeks abroad with their three kids

Harry Kane and his wife Kate enjoyed a well-deserved summer break with their three children following the end of the Euro 2020 final, and have now shared pictures to the delight of their fans.

MORE: Harry Kane's family: Who are the England captain's wife and children?

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, mother-of-three Kate posted a carousel of nine pictures, including several of their two daughters, Vivienne and Ivy, and their son Louis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William consoles heartbroken Prince George

"Summer summed up…" she captioned the post, which saw pictures of them heading towards a private jet, Kate resting in one of the jet's beds, their kids embracing whilst dressed in beachwear and a shot of Kate and the girls enjoying the Disney parade atThe Walt Disney World Resort, in Florida.

READ: Harry Kane's £17million home with wife Katie is out of this world

RELATED: Harry Kane surprised with the sweetest homecoming by wife Katie after Euro heartache

The family is thought to have stayed in Albany in The Bahamas, one of the most exclusive resorts in the world, and the Isleworth Golf and Country Club near Orlando in Florida.

Kate shared a picture of herself inside the private jet

Fans of the couple loved the rare look at their family holidays, with one commenting: "Dreamy." A second added: "Looks amazing."

A third remarked: "Beautiful babies."

The couple's daughters pictured in the Bahamas

Harry and Kate are childhood sweethearts, they met when they were both pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school which David Beckham attended as a child.

In 2017, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he told the Evening Standard.

Kate and Harry's son Louis is eight months old

"Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they’ve worked just as hard as me to get me where I am." Adorable!

The couple married in June 2019, after a two-year engagement, and are proud parents to three children: Ivy, four, Vivienne Jane, three, and Louis, eight months – as well as the couple’s two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.