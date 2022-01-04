7 best things to do in London in January to celebrate the New Year

And just like that, it's January. London's festive markets are coming to a close, the Christmas decorations have been packed away until next year and a frosty chill is making its way to the city.

Whether you're starting your year with a disciplined Dry January, or you're making the switch to try Veganuary, there's no better place to fill your month with things to do than in London. From limited vegan menus to exclusive cocktail lists, excited new additions to the West End and free pop-ups across the city, there certainly isn't a lack of things to do this 2022.

So, what's happening in the city this month? Our HELLO! writers have compiled the very best things to do in London this January. Scroll on for our favourite picks…

Best things to do in London this January

Afternoon tea at The Shard

For a spectacular dining experience 32 floors up, Oblix at The Shard is the perfect place to soak up the London skyline while indulging in a delicious afternoon tea. Where tempting treats meet laid-back luxury, there's no better way to spend an afternoon in the city.

Incase you didn't indulge enough over the Christmas period, festive favourites include luxurious sandwiches such as roast turkey and wholegrain mustard, free-range egg with truffle and smoked salmon and cream cheese on rye bread. Sweet treats and pastry highlights include the 'Oblix bauble', pumpkin cake with spiced buttercream and chestnut & vanilla tart alongside a tempting variety of freshly baked scones, server with jam, honeycomb and clotted cream. This unmissable London experience runs until 27 February 2022.

To make a reservation, visit www.oblixrestaurant.com

Bring joy to January with breakfast at Bill's

Is there anything better than a lazy weekend morning breakfast at Bill's? Whether you’re rising from your slumber on a weekend morning or seeking the best brunch in the city, head to Bill’s to try out OGGS®’ newest innovation, Scrambled OGGS®. The first egg alternative in the world to be made from chickpea protein, the scrambled delight has already scooped food industry awards for best innovation and flavour taking the title "World’s Best Egg Alternative". This January, Bill’s is serving up Scrambled OGGS® on toast for those dabbling in Veganuary. And for those looking for added flavour, why not add on vegan bacon for £1.95.

No brunch menu is complete without a full English breakfast. The Bill’s Plant Plate composed of Scrambled OGGS®, vegan bacon and meat-free Cumberland sausage, mushrooms, fried potatoes, baked beans, toast and roasted plum tomatoes is the perfect way to forget those January blues. Your tastebuds with thank you, and so will the planet.

To book, visit www.bills.co.uk

Immersive Titantic dining experience at The Savoy

Whether you're a total Titanic history buff or simply a fan of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's romance in the 1997 film, you'll love this immersive dining experience at The Savoy - new to London for 2022.

Step back in time to 14 April 1912, with The Queen of the Ocean Immersive Titanic Dining for One at The Savoy Hotel in London. Based on the final 24 hours of the RMS Titanic, you will take your seats in the Savoy’s Lancaster Ballroom. Transformed to be a first-class dining saloon, you’ll enjoy an unforgettable five-course recreation of the final meal served on board the Titanic.

Immerse yourselves in the stories, characters and sights of the world’s most famous ship as live actors bring that fateful night to life with a three-hour interactive performance. After the show, you’ll be able to meet the cast and crew as well as receive signed CDs of the show’s soundtrack.

To book, visit www.virginexperiencedays.com

Take a cookery class at Jamie Oliver's Cookery School

If the start of a new year has got you inspired to learn a new skill, why not grab a fellow aspiring chef and embark on a journey to culinary mastery? Get ready to learn the skills you need to create delicious dishes time and time again, all from the best in the business, with a Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School.

With a choice of classes, it’s up to you which cuisine you’d like to master. Everything from North Indian Thali and Thai Feast to Unbeatable Filled Pasta and Quick & Easy Dinnertime classes are on offer here, so there’s something to appeal to every inquisitive palate.

To book, visit www.virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Swing into action with Cirque du Soleil LUZIA

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production. Book now for an unmissable experience in January.

To book tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com

Revel in the beauty of London's Kew Gardens

If you haven't yet explored the beauty of Kew Gardens, this Thames Cruise River Cruise for two is the ultimate way to soak up the magic of the stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to the world's largest collection of living plants.

From Westminster Pier, you’ll weave your way along the river, past the London Eye and the Palace of Westminster, as you head towards Kew Gardens. Through locks and under bridges you’ll get to see London from a unique vantage point. The Royal Kitchens, Palm House, Rose Garden and even Britain’s smallest palace are waiting to be seen, guaranteeing a fantastic day full of special sights.

To book, visit www.virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Hamilton and a hotel stay for two

There's no better way to see in the New Year than experiencing the best of London's West End. The hype for Hamilton hasn't died down since it first opened at the Victoria Palace theatre in 2017, with theatregoers joining two-year-long waitlists to see the Tony Award-winning musical.

Treat yourself or a loved one to an overnight stay at one of London's hotels and two tickets to see the true story of forgotten American Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton. You’ll follow his journey out of poverty and his rise to power against the backdrop of the American War of Independence, in an exciting tale performed through hip-hop, rap, and RnB songs. Where do we sign up?

To book, visit www.wowcher.com

