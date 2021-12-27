Wowcher winter deals: From luxe spa days to iPads & even theme park tickets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The post-Christmas sales are underway! Your first port of call, if you're browsing online, should be Wowcher – you can bag yourself fab deals on everything from spa days and hotel stays to top tech. Perfect if you were gifted money and you're looking to treat yourself – and you can save up to 91%!

RELATED: Marks & Spencer's Boxing Day sale is better than ever! Huge discounts on almost everything

The online retailer which is loved by savvy shoppers has a number of amazing deals – we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the best ones below. We even found an 84% off deal – this wireless phone charger is going for the amazing price of £7.25!

Best Wowcher winter deals 2021

Bannatyne Spa day deal, from £39.99, Wowcher

SHOP NOW

Bag a Classic Chill Out Spa day for £39.99 instead of £94 for one person at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa including three treatments, spa access and a £10 retail voucher. Alternatively, there’s an £79 deal for two people, which is a massive saving on the usual price of £188. You can choose from more than 47 locations and save up to 57%.

Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum cleaner, £189, Wowcher

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price on this powerful must-have cleaning machine. You get e refurbished Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum for £189 instead of £262.50 – a saving of 28%.

Apple iPad 4, from £65, Wowcher

A great Christmas present idea for almost anyone in the family – you can snap up a refurbished iPad for as little as £65 – that’s a saving of 78%! Choose from black or white, 16GB or 32GB of memory – all models come with a 12-month warranty so you can buy with peace of mind.

Hugo Boss grand prix watch, £139, Wowcher

A Hugo Boss watch for 69% less? Don’t mind if we do! You can bag this elegant timepiece for him for £149 instead of £449 – that’s an impressive deal.

Five-in-one hot air styler, £31, Wowcher

This offer is flying off the virtual shelves – it’s marked as ‘in high demand’ and we can see why. It’s a fancy five-in-one hot air styler for blow-drying, curling, creating loose waves, straightening and more, featuring a 360-degree swivel chord and tourmaline ceramic plates to protect hair from heat. Yours for £31 instead of £199 – a saving of 84%

RELATED: 41 of the best Boxing Day 2021 sales: Shop ASOS to M&S, Next, John Lewis, & MORE

MORE: Amazon's Boxing Day Sale 2021 - deals from Shark to Oral B, Samsung & MORE

Gulliver's Theme Park family ticket, £39, Wowcher

If you’re looking for something that’ll thrill the whole family, this is the one. It’s £39 instead of up to £84 for a Gulliver's theme park ticket for a family of four in 2022 to be redeemed at the parks in either Milton Keynes, Warrington, Matlock Bath or Rother Valley - a saving up to 43%. These fab theme parks cater especially for younger kids and feature over 50 family-friendly rides, shows and attractions.

Apple Macbook Air, from £399, Wowcher

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop for 2022, this is the deal for you - A refurbished Apple A1466 MacBook Air 13.3 with 4GB RAM from £399 instead of £800.

Crazy Bear stay for two with dinner and Champagne, from £389, Wowcher

SHOP NOW

Well this is a bit fancy! An overnight stay at one of Crazy Bear’s opulent five-star hotels in either Beaconsfield or Stadhampton, a flute of champagne on arrival and a bottle in your room plus a sumptuous three-course dinner and breakfast. From £389 for an overnight stay - save up to 50%.

Helicopter flight for 2 plus bubbly and chocolates, £69, Wowcher

Thrill-seekers will love this one - £69 instead of £138 for a six-mile helicopter buzz flight for two people with chocolates and a glass of bubbly each. You can choose from 35 lush locations and save 50%.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.