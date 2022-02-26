Loose Women's Jane Moore lectured by fans after travel disaster The presenter had a bout of bad luck

Loose Women's Jane Moore touched down in sunny Egypt on Friday, but sharing a selfie with a pyramid the presenter revealed all hadn't gone to plan…

While she arrived safely at her destination, her suitcase did not, which has left her without any clothes or her HRT medication for her two-week trip.

The star penned: "So…I arrived in Egypt but unfortunately my luggage didn’t. And there’s still no sign of it. So if anyone reading this works for @egyptair or knows someone who does, could they take a look at @heathrow_airport and see if there’s a little black suitcase on its lonesome? Not least because my HRT is in it! Thank you! #pyramids #egypt #oneoutfitfortwoweeks #hrt."

Jane shared this sun-soaked selfie with fans

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their sympathy for the star's misfortune with one writing: "Oh no!!! Fingers crossed it’ll show up" and another adding: "Ahh hope you get reunited with your luggage soon! Have a good trip otherwise!"

Others were keen to point out their top tip for ensuring they are never parted with important medication when travelling. "Always keep medication in your handbag," said one follower and: "Noooooo. Never put meds in hold luggage," agreed another.

Fellow Loose Women star Denise Welsh simply wrote: "Omg!!!" after learning of the news.

Jane had to apologise live on air this week

This comes after Jane had to apologise live on air this week after guest Brian Cox turned the air blue with a swear word.

The actor, who plays Logan Roy in smash-hit drama Succession, appeared on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday and accidentally swore much to the concern of the hosts.

Jane Moore was quick to pull Brian up on his remark, clearing her throat loudly to interrupt him and telling viewers at home: "This is daytime television - apologies!"

Brian said: "Apologies. I'm sorry, I'm sorry."

"Brian is going to go wash his mouth out with soap," Jane then quipped as Brian jokingly added: "At least I'm not saying the F word."

