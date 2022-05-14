Where to stay in celebrity-loved Positano on the Amalfi Coast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Positano. It's a destination loved by the stars where the quaint (and hilly) streets have been walked by the likes of Meghan Markle, Sienna Miller, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, and more recently, the cast of Selling Sunset.

The stunning Italian village on the Amalfi Coast is one of the most popular and photographed of the area and it's easy to see why. The terracotta-coloured houses perched on the cliffside that lead down to the buzzy beachfront make for the perfect Instagram backdrop, as do the winding, narrow streets lined with boutiques and alfresco dining spots.

But the best view of the charming and upmarket village is undoubtedly from Hotel Eden Roc Suites. Located just a ten-minute dander from the beach and the centre of the busy shopping thoroughfare, the hotel has a prime position. It's an easy-to-navigate route into the hustle and bustle of town, and the panoramic view of the sea and Positano as you approach doesn't tire.

The four-star hotel is, critically, slightly higher up than other properties in Positano, affording guests the best views whether that's from the rooms, the pool, the rooftop bar, or the Mediterranean restaurant that serves a superb breakfast.

Hotel Eden Roc Suites exudes luxury and has an emphasis on modern and sleek décor. We stayed in a superior room with a sea view, which was bathed in natural light and had a small terrace facing the Tyrrhenian Sea. Waking up and drawing the curtains to a myriad of boats and sparkling blue waters doesn't get old.

Everything is as convenient as the push of a button, quite literally, from the touch panel switches to operate your bedroom lights and rainfall shower in the bathroom, to the USB ports at your bedside. The standard service you'd expect from a four-star hotel was provided for, such as a minibar, a smart TV, a tea and coffee station, plush robes and slippers, and amenities in the beautifully tiled and spacious bathroom. Slick and comfortable is how you would describe the rooms at Hotel Eden Roc Suites.

The communal areas of the hotel are located at the top of the property, where you'll find some of the best views of Positano. There's a small rooftop plunge pool with a few deck chairs that would be adequate for a dip and cooling off during the sweltering Amalfi Coast summer, but it isn't large enough to do laps – if exercising during your holiday is on your list!

One of the selling points of the hotel is most definitely the Sky Bar. While it may be scaled back on décor, it lets the view do all the talking, putting Positano in the frame. Serving gorgeous cocktails and nibbles, it's the perfect spot for a sundowner and you'll find yourself queuing behind other guests to pose on the terrace for that Instagram-worthy snap as the sky turns from blue to pink to orange.

Just above the Sky Bar and also offering showstopping, panoramic views is the must-visit Adam and Eve restaurant. A lot of eateries in Positano serve fairly average food catering to the churn of tourists, and we found that our best dinner of the trip was at the hotel restaurant where we could enjoy the sight of Positano lit up at night.

With a focus on traditional Mediterranean cuisine and fresh seafood given the village's proximity to the sea, the menu boasts dishes such as fried squid, roasted seabass, citrus-scented lobster salad, and the must-order Mazara red prawn risotto. Plus, organic ingredients are plucked from the garden where possible. Staff are incredibly friendly and attentive, making for a wonderful evening.

Breakfast is also served in the same restaurant, meaning guests are treated to the same unbelievable view the following day. Booking.com travellers rate it as 'superb' so we had high hopes for breakfast and it really didn't disappoint.

The buffet catered for every kind of appetite and dietary requirement, from continental pastries and bread to Italian hams and cheeses. There was also a decent selection of cooked hot food including eggs, bacon, and sausages, or the option to order omelettes. The health-conscious will delight in the array of colourful fruit on offer, plus yoghurts and cereals, as well as the freshly squeezed juices. Tony, the energetic host, also took great pride in making sure every table was never short of his freshly made coffee.

Rooms book up quickly at Hotel Eden Roc Suites and it's easy to see why. With a Booking.com rating of 9.4, there is little to fault with the hotel. If you're lucky enough to have availability, you'll find it'll be hard to tear yourself away come check out time.

Prices start from £349 for a Room with Sea View for one night for two people.

