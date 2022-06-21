Royals at Glastonbury! Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, & more The festival is so famous even royals attend…

Thousands of Glastonbury fans have already started to make their way to the famous music festival starting on Wednesday, marking its highly anticipated return to Worthy Farm after a two-year hiatus.

Dubbed as the "event of the year" in many a social calendar, it comes as no surprise that tickets for the festival are notoriously difficult to secure. Everyone from A-listers to royalty has descended on the festival in their wellies and rain macs in the past, including Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Emma Watson, and even Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously expressed their desire to attend Glastonbury - though Prince William joked that his dancing could "get him into trouble".

Speaking to the BBC in April 2017, the Duke admitted he is "really into music," before revealing: "unfortunately it’s quite tricky [to go to concerts]."

The Cambridges have said they'd like to attend the festival

Prince William continued: "I talked about going to Glastonbury because I am really into my music and Catherine as well. We talked about going to Glastonbury.

"[But] I’ve got into enough trouble for my dancing recently so it’s probably best to keep away from that."

Though we may not expect to see the Duke and Duchess front and centre at the Pyramid Stage this year, several other royals have attended the festival before. Scroll on to find out who…

Prince Harry

Back in 2013, Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas joined a host of A-list celebrities including Kate Moss, Billie Piper and Sienna Miller, as the two attended Glastonbury festival.

The couple spent one afternoon watching iconic rock band The Rolling Stones perform from the Pyramid Stage before being photographed tucking into a plate of chips, soaking up the sun and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere - though Harry did attempt to go incognito wearing sunglasses and a trilby hat.

Prince Charles

The Queen's son was an unexpected attendee at the music festival in 2010, marking the festival's 40th anniversary in his capacity as a long-term supporter of Water Aid. Looking smart in a cream suit and striped tie, the heir to the throne appeared to pass on the opportunity to rock a pair of wellington boots.

When asked if he was enjoying his visit, Charles replied: "How could I not?"

Princess Eugenie

Torrential downpours didn't deter Princess Eugenie and her friends from attending Glastonbury in 2016, where she was photographed rocking denim mini shorts and black-and-tan wellies.

