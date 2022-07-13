Inside the 5-star luxury resort in Punta Cana favoured by Justin Bieber, Shakira and Mariah Carey The resort is favoured by A-Listers around the world

Looking for your next luxury getaway? Look no further than the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Favoured by A-Listers around the world, the resort is set along the exquisite Macao Beach, and encapsulates holiday perfection.

SEE: 7 of the most romantic couples' retreats to stay with your other half

Boasting 1,775 rooms of the highest luxury, an 18-hole golf course and the largest Vegas-style casino in the Dominican Republic, this extraordinary hotel caters to every holiday need. Although surrounded by incredible beaches, guests can choose from one of their eleven pools, each more exciting than the next. Not to mention their swim-up bars, kids pools and lazy river.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is favoured by celebrities

The rooms at the Hard Rock hotel in Punta Cana

Oozing an eclectic mix of style, luxury and class, there is a unique variety of rooms to suit every holiday requirement. If rest and relaxation are what you are after, look no further than the Pure Wellness Caribbean suites that go the extra mile to remove any presence of potential irritants on your holiday.

READ: Best European city breaks and short stays 2022: Where to go and where to stay

MORE: Going on holiday? You need to get an Apple AirTag in the Prime Day sale – here's why

Your room will undergo a seven-step purifying process to keep you at ease on your vacation.

MORE: Going on holiday? You need to get an Apple AirTag in the Prime Day sale – here's why

The rooms are spacious and come with private balconies

The Hard Rock has truly thought of every minor detail, and all rooms come with added amenities such as private balconies, Hydro Spa Tub, dual showers, plush bathrobes, and slippers.

The food at the Hard Rock hotel in Punta Cana

What would a Hard Rock be without its famous dining experiences? The Hard Rock Punta Cana truly lives up to the name taking guests on a dreamy food journey consisting of fine dining from all over the world. Take everything you may have imagined when you hear all-inclusive and think again with 9 top-of-the-range restaurants to choose from.

The resort offers 5-star luxury for a VIP style stay

Bistro Med offers dinner with a Mediterranean and Lebanese flavour, CIAO adds contemporary Italian to the menu, IPANEMA takes guests on a Brazilian rodizio style trip with a lazy pool surrounding for ambience and ISLA shows guests the pleasures of the local Caribbean cuisine.

These are to name just a few of the extraordinary restaurants on offer at the resort.

The entertainment at the Hard Rock hotel Punta Cana

Nightlife is brought straight to your door with the in-house Oro nightclub with a capacity for 1,000 people and 33 VIP tables.

There are 9 top-of-the-range restaurants to choose from

Dance the night away next to celebrities, artists, sports figures and more whilst watching the best DJs and performers in the world. Modelled on Vegas, ORO ensures you have the night of your life all with the comforts of your room nearby.

DISCOVER: 8 Love Island style villas to rent this summer that are totally our type on paper

Just when you thought there was everything you needed, The Hard Rock ups the stakes with a larger-than-life Casino boasting over 340 slot and video poker machines.

To find out more or to book your stay, visit hardrockhotels.com/punta-cana/