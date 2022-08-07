Alex Jones reveals heartwarming details of special break with two sons The star took to social media

Alex Jones took to social media on Saturday with a wonderful post sharing the incredible details of her recent holiday to Greece - and it looked so beautiful.

MORE: Alex Jones shares exciting holiday preparations with sweet daughter baby Annie

The One Show star shared a selection of snaps alongside her sweet sons Teddy, five and Kit, six, which saw them enjoying time on the beach, stepping out in the hot summer evenings and the star even captured the stunning view from her hotel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares sweet video from her 'special week'

Captioning the post, the mother-of-three wrote: "A very special week," with a yellow heart emoji. She added: "Greece is always a good idea."

READ: Alex Jones puts on a brave face as she continues to work despite 'challenging' times

SEE: Alex Jones shares rare photos of children during dream getaway

Friends and fans couldn't wait to reply to the spectacular post and left messages for the 45-year-old in the comments.

The sweet photos were shared to Alex's 339,000 followers on Instagram

Alex Scott replied with two love hearts and Steph McGovern wrote: "Gorgeous pics," with a heart-eyes emoji.

One fan replied: "Absolutely. Cannot go wrong with Greece." A second added: "Gorgeous pics So lovely to hear you had a special week Hope you are all ok xx."

A third replied: "Lovely photos and memories to look back on," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Alex also shared a sweet photo to her Stories

A fourth added: "A well-deserved break-making memories. They grow up so fast." A fifth penned: "Gorgeous family time."

This is the first real update fans have seen from the star's time away other than one recent video of Teddy and Kit waving goodbye to the holiday.

The sweet clip, which was posted on Friday, saw the little standing on the balcony of their hotel room which overlooked the scenic pool underneath. The clip also captured a stunning view of the sea which the family enjoyed for the duration of their stay.

Baby daughter Elsie was eager to help with the packing

Alongside the video read the words: "The end of a special week."

Alex did also share an adorable pre-holiday post alongside her baby daughter Annie who could be seen helping her mum pack her suitcase. In the snap, Annie rested her little hand on her mum's leg.

The BBC host wrote: "One podgy-handed little helper," on the cute snap.

The star also gave fans a glimpse at her vibrant holiday nails ahead of the exciting break, and on a boomerang flashing her new pink set to the camera, she wrote: "Nothing says upcoming holiday like neon nails."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.