72 hours in Abu Dhabi with kids: what to see, do and where to eat

Abu Dhabi is not a location that was ever on my list of places to visit in the summertime, but an impromptu visit in August put it on my family's list of all-time favourite holidays.

MORE: Taking a walk on the wild side in Abu Dhabi

We've been lucky enough to visit Dubai several times, so I thought I had an idea of what to expect from Abu Dhabi – not only was I wrong but it surpassed all my expectations.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 72 hours in Abu Dhabi with children

As you might expect, August usually means high temperatures - an average daytime maximum temperature of 40.2°C and an average low overnight of 32.8°C - but Abu Dhabi is perfectly prepared for this weather, with AC everywhere and even buggy rides available in famous landmarks to make the experience more enjoyable. And, of course, a strong pull is also that 5-star hotel rooms on average are 30% less than during high season.

RELATED: See the luxurious Abu Dhabi hotel where Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright got engaged

We packed our time in the city with activities that were perfect for all of us. With ages in our group ranging from three to 36, some might find that difficult, but Abu Dhabi has a lot of options, and all equally special for all ages.

Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in 2017

Things to do in Abu Dhabi with kids

Louvre Abu Dhabi

We began our trip by visiting the Louvre on our first day. We chose to go after lunch and enjoyed a 45-minute private tour. We explored the highlights the museum has to offer and learned a lot about several exhibitions and the architecture of the museum. The highlight for sure was the Children's Museum, filled with incredible interactive galleries and games. Our advice would be to plan more than half a day there if travelling with kids, because I really struggled to get my kids to leave!

The Louvre Abu Dhabi floats above shallow pools, at sea level

Qasr Al Watan

Just like its website says, Qasr Al Watan is much more than a palace. We also chose to discover this beauty with a private tour, which was enjoyable for all of us, equally. The beauty is so impressive, that even two and five-year-olds are left in awe.

Qaṣr Al-Waṭan is the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates

There are several things to note when visiting this landmark. There is a dress code - and knees, and shoulders should be covered at all times.

MORE: 6 luxury hotels in the UK you need to add to your travel bucket list

There is also a shuttle bus facility, which takes you from the entrance to the palace, a three-minute drive that runs continuously.

The palace was first opened to the public in 2019

Here you will want to photograph every corner. From the majestic entrance to the incredible view of Abu Dhabi skyline once you leave the presidential palace. You'll need your camera fully charged for this visit.

Warner Bros World

It helped to have activities like this one planned, as it really kept my kids on their toes. Warner Bros was incredible from start to finish. We began our experience by having lunch at Sidekicks, a family-friendly restaurant located within the WB Abu Dhabi Hotel, which is just in front of Warner Bros World, and it was an incredible experience, not only because they had amazing buffet food, but they also had surprise appearances from popular characters, such as Tom & Jerry. Here we definitely had the most enjoyable meal with the kids, a very stress-free meal.

Meeting the iconic Tom & Jerry at Sidekicks

Once we had our delicious meal, we headed to discover the attractions, and I'm so glad we opted for "The Flash Pass" which allowed us to make the most of our time here by skipping the ride queues. If you are limited with time, this option is highly recommended.

At Warner Bros, not only will you and the kids enjoy the rides, but there are several meet and greets happening throughout the visit – making it extra special.

Ferrari World

Ferrari World is home to the world's fastest rollercoaster, the highest loop ride, the tallest space-frame structure ever built on the planet… it has it all. And I couldn't tell you if this is an option for kids or adults, because this theme park is filled with people of all ages and has something for everyone.

While you may think that visiting some of these attractions will set you back, Abu Dhabi launched the Summer Pass this year, offering incredible savings for families. For £132 for adults and £110 for children over three, the pass includes tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi. It also offers a one-day admission ticket to Louvre Abu Dhabi and much more.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The mosque certainly surpassed all our expectations. Again, we chose to discover its beauty with a private tour, and I can't recommend it enough. Not only do you avoid all the crowds and set foot on the largest hand-woven carpet, but you really gain a deeper understanding of religion and culture in the United Arab Emirates.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is the largest mosque in the country

Like the mosque, there is a dress code you must adhere to and make sure your camera is fully charged, the photo opportunities here are endless. Be warned: you won't want to leave.

The National Aquarium

If you are a parent, then you might have visited your fair share of aquariums, I know I have. But Abu Dhabi's National Aquarium offers so much more than others.

Feeding stingrays at Abu Dhabi's National Aquarium

We opted for the "All Access" package, and after staring at rescued turtles and being impressed by incredible sea dragons, we suited up and fed freshwater rays - a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

We also walked their Glass Bridge, experienced incredible views from their glass bottom boat tour and went behind the scenes to discover what really happens behind closed doors in an aquarium. The kids loved exploring the aquarium's hospital and finding out how sick species are cared for.

How to fly to Abu Dhabi

Flying from our nearest airport, Heathrow, we opted for Etihad Airways. We chose a night flight, to make the most of our trip by arriving at Abu Dhabi at 6am. The flight was a dream and the service and food were above par. One piece of advice, so you don't repeat my mistake, is to make sure you choose snack options for the kids, if you forget to do so online, they get given the same as adults, and no one wants to argue with a child at 40,000 feet in the sky!

Where to stay in Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort sits majestically on the island's prime beach and the good thing about going in the summer is the tranquillity you feel. Nothing seems rushed, nothing seems busy.

Another positive is the sea temperature, above 30 degrees. Our best experience as a family in Abu Dhabi was definitely watching the sunset whilst bathing in the sea. I really wish I could have bottled up that feeling, because I've never experienced anything like it in my life.

Watching the sunset with my children

The hotel offers everything you may need, all sorts of amenities and two incredible restaurants with great options for kids, too. Even the picky ones.

Jumeirah also has a 2,700sqm spa with 15 treatment rooms, and three outdoor pools, including a children's one with shade, perfect for when temperatures are particularly high.

And let's not forget the kid's club, not only is it manned by caring staff, the kids have everything they need to be entertained, and they even offer movie nights. Perfect for parents wanting some time for themselves.

The warmest water temperature is in August with an average around 92.8°F / 33.8°C

Last but not least, the resort have worked hard to minimise the impact on the island's habitat, and provide a solution to single-use plastic by eliminating plastic straws and providing each guest with a complimentary reusable water bottle which they are encouraged to refill at water stations throughout the resort.

To book Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island visit Booking.com.

For up to date information on Abu Dhabi and more tips to plan the perfect trip, visit visitabudhabi.ae/en

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.