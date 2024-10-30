Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is almost identical to her mum in photo from lavish Beverly Hills holiday
Amanda Holden and her daughter in matching striped pyjamas© Instagram

 The BGT judge and her youngest daughter have headed to the US!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
10 minutes ago
Amanda Holden's youngest daughter, Hollie, is the image of her famous mum in a candid photo from their lavish half-term trip to Beverly Hills.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a glamorous photo dump from the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA, a location that Amanda confessed inspired the decor of her luxurious Surrey mansion. In the selection of snaps, 12-year-old Hollie couldn’t look more like her TV star mum.

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "Lunch at the hotel that inspires my whole house decor @janewallofficial @freyarainsford #HRH."

The hashtag ‘HRH’ stands for ‘Her Royal Highness,’ an affectionate nickname Amanda coined for her youngest.

The glamorous hotel is famous for its iconic pink and palm tree decor. It hasn't been revealed whether Amanda, Hollie, and their friends stayed at the lavish $1,000-a-night location or just enjoyed lunch at one of the gorgeous restaurants inside.

If one thing is for sure, it’s that Amanda could have been mistaken for a Hollywood star as she posed in the entrance of the famed location.

The TV star donned a khaki green minidress, which she paired with dazzling gold stilettos, showing off her sky-high legs. Meanwhile, Hollie looked beautiful wearing light blue jeans and a pink knitted jumper.

See more photos from the trip below.

1/4

Amanda Holden sitting on red steps

Amanda showed off her ultra-toned legs on the steps of the Beverly Hills hotel.

2/4

© Instagram

The BGT star shared a quick snap of the Hollywood sign

3/4

© Instagram

Amanda was joined by her friend.

4/4

© Instagram

The group headed out for an all-American meal.

Hollie's Beverly Hills-inspired bedroom

After moving into her stunning new Surrey home last December, Amanda began unveiling the incredible transformations taking place as she renovated her family abode.

One of the most impressive was her 12-year-old’s bedroom, which received a transformation with bold striped wallpaper from floor to ceiling in her dressing room and green-and-white palm print paper in her sleeping quarters.

"My little girl is in seventh heaven," Amanda wrote, adding: "This is a proper tween bedroom." The incredible room also features a pale pink sofa and an egg chair suspended from the ceiling.

