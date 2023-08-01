Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Michael Douglas,78, turn heads as they enjoy romantic getaway in Portafino

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and her husband Michael Douglas, 78, made a striking pair as they left the Italian restaurant Taverna del Marinaio on a recent Monday.

Radiating her timeless elegance, Catherine dazzled in a dark purple floral print maxi dress that beautifully complemented her slender figure. The Welsh star added a touch of Italian glam with black-and-beige platform espadrille sandals, purple-tinted sunglasses, and long lavender earrings.

She completed her chic ensemble with a black Chanel purse and bracelets, her long black hair cascading over her bare shoulders.Michael, an Oscar winner himself, was by Catherine's side, holding her hand as they immersed themselves in the joy of vacationing in Portofino, Italy.

The two Hollywood icons blended with the crowd on the sidewalk of one of Italy's most adored resort towns. Known for its exquisite seafood restaurants and 16th-century fortress and museum, Portofino is a picturesque fishing village on the Italian Riviera coastline, southeast of Genoa city.

© MEGA/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Portafino

The couple, married for 23 years, were accompanied by a group of friends as they made their way from the restaurant to a dock where they were to return to their yacht via water taxi.

Michael, the star of the TV show The Streets of San Francisco, the movie Wall Street, and the streaming series The Komisky Method, was comfortably dressed in a dark blue button-down shirt, pale slacks, and black driving loafers.

© MEGA/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones hold hands as they walk round Portafino

The love story of the two Hollywood stars began back in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, where Catherine was promoting The Mask of Zorro with Antonio Banderas, and Michael was promoting A Perfect Murder with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Soon after they met, Michael famously told Catherine: "I want to father your children." Their romance bloomed, and they wed in a splendid ceremony at The Plaza in New York City in 2000, welcoming their son Dylan and daughter Carys soon after.

© MEGA/Getty Michael has been married to Catherine for 23 years

Catherine, who recently starred in the hit series National Treasure: Edge Of History, Prodigal Son, and Wednesday, was all smiles despite her son Dylan recently teasing Michael for his 'dad jokes' and sometimes being out of touch.

Speaking to Page Six at the Broadway opening of Good Night, Oscar, Dylan quipped: "More in terms of what he says, rather than who he is. 'Just dad stuff. (He's a) bit out of touch – bad jokes for sure!"

© MEGA Catherine wore a stunning purple dress

But Michael takes it all in stride, and he continues to embrace the playful dynamics within his family. During his interview in March, he revealed his concerns about future technological advancements using his digital image and voiced his plans to safeguard his family.

He mentioned considering incorporating into his will that all rights to his image be left to his family, adding: "It's only a matter of time before you'll be able to recreate any dead person at any age with the voice and the mannerisms, so I want to have some control."

© MEGA/Getty Michael and Catherine enjoy the sights of Italy

On a lighter note, Michael expressed his joy at being recognized by the younger generation for his role as Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man. "I get a big kick out of having these kids pulling on my jacket, saying, 'Hank Pym! Ant-Man!' It's as close to immortality an actor can get," he said.

Catherine, in 2016, had amusingly revealed a unique rule during her golf games. She said: "If he ducks a shot, he has to drop his pants. It's not just my husband, it's any man I play."

With a chuckle, she added: "There has been an issue with paparazzi, so I make him go into the bushes. A deal is a deal."