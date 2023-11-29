Cofton Holidays - A tranquil retreat in the English countryside

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of South Devon, Cofton Holidays is a hidden gem.

The family owned business has been thriving for over 40 years and offers a delightful escape for families, couples, and solo travellers alike.

Boasting a range of accommodation options, top-notch facilities, and proximity to stunning natural attractions, Cofton Holidays promises a memorable retreat in the heart of the English countryside.

Cozy accommodation

Cofton Holidays caters to various preferences with a diverse range of accommodations.

Whether you prefer the simplicity of a caravan, the luxury of an incredible lodge with a hot tub, or the convenience of a pitch for your tent or motorhome, there's an option for everyone.

The accommodations are well-maintained, clean, and equipped with modern amenities, providing a cozy home away from home.

Family-friendly holiday

What sets Cofton Holidays apart is its family-friendly atmosphere. The park is designed to accommodate families of all sizes, with a host of activities and entertainment options for children.

Cofton's luxury lodges are a beautiful and spacious

The indoor and outdoor play areas, as well as the on-site pool complex, ensure that younger guests are kept entertained and engaged throughout their stay.

Fantastic facilities and activities galore

The on-site facilities at Cofton Holidays are extensive and cater to a range of interests. The indoor pool complex is a highlight, providing a relaxing space to unwind, while the gym offers fitness enthusiasts an opportunity to stay active.

The well-stocked fishing lakes and nature trails allow guests to connect with the natural beauty surrounding the park.The newly refurbished Beauty Room is a must for a pampering session and offers a plethora of treatments from facials to manicures leaving you revitalized.

© Cofton Holidays The indoor pool offers up plenty of fun

For those who prefer more organized activities, the park offers a variety of events and entertainment, ensuring there is always something happening for guests of all ages. From themed nights to outdoor movie screenings, Cofton Holidays adds an extra layer of enjoyment to your stay.

A dining dream

Good food is essential for a comfy, cosy and satisfying stay. Cofton Holidays offers on-site restaurants delivering delicious meals in a welcoming atmosphere.

The Swan Inn, is the park's pub and restaurant and serves a diverse menu featuring both traditional British dishes and contemporary options.

© Cofton Holidays There are an array of different accommodation options

There's also a fish and chip shop, pizza kitchen, the Warren Retreat which provides a delicious carvery and Amelia's Pantry too. The on-site shop offers locally sourced produce to whip up a meal in the comfort of your accommodation if self catering is preferred.

Close to attractions

Beyond the park's boundaries, Cofton Holidays benefits from its strategic location near some of South Devon's most stunning attractions.

The beautiful Dawlish Warren beach is just a short drive away, providing guests with the opportunity to explore the coastline and enjoy a day by the sea.

Cofton Holiday high ropes

The nearby Dartmoor National Park offers hiking enthusiasts a chance to immerse themselves in nature and take in breathtaking views.

Book your affordable holiday at Cofton Holidays in just a few simple steps here.